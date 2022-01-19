Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,243 in the last 365 days.

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: If inflation levels remain high during 2022, the economies will require specific programs.

Mexican Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

Fernando Lelo de Larrea comment about the current economic situation and a forecast for 2022

It is fully documented that a country with high inflation will hardly have economic development because the purchasing power of its inhabitants is affected,”
— Fernando Lelo de Larrea
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the end of the '80s, we have not heard the words Stabilization Programs. The famous programs that they applied in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, and Mexico were familiar notes in various media worldwide. The persistence of high levels of inflation and its consequent social cost, for many years, has raised a basic consideration: If a country should make an effort and pay the cost of combating inflation or should resign itself to living with it and try to develop within a continuous increase in prices.
In this sense, we interviewed the entrepreneur Fernando Lelo de Larrea, who shared his point of view on the matter.
Fernando Lelo de Larrea, What differences do you consider between the situation we are experiencing today and what was experienced in the 80s in terms of economic crises?
In the eighties, the problems of inflation and volatility were not a global phenomenon. They were based on the fiscal weakness of different countries, accompanied by solid devaluations of currencies against the dollar. There were no such sophisticated food supply chains as Walmart and others that tend to avoid problems of speculation and are more accessible for authorities to monitor than an isolated store. That is why I believe that what we are experiencing today is somewhat different in its origin. The result is causing fiscal weaknesses in various countries that could have a longer-term effect on the destabilization of some economies. At this point, there are similarities with what happened in the eighties.
According to Bloomberg, next year, Latin America will be the largest issuer of new debt in the developing world because few countries issued austerity policies in their public finances. What's your opinion about it?
It is fully documented that a country with high inflation will hardly have economic development because the purchasing power of its inhabitants is affected, income distribution worsens, savings are discouraged, investment is distorted because many business people want to link spending as an engine of investment instead of creating economic competition, speculation is encouraged, and the creation of an economic environment of uncertainty, instability and, above all, political tension is encouraged.
The key in these environments is fiscal control, austerity policies that can go in that direction, promote economic competition as an engine for investment and technological transformation, direct social policies for interest groups, strengthen the rights of minorities that can be affected by more powerful agents and access to financing under affordable conditions.
The eighties leave us with the experience that neither orthodox programs nor ignoring the inflation problem are the solutions to implement a stabilization program.
Tomorrow we will have the second part of this interview.
Who is Fernando Lelo de Larrea?
Fernando is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Latin America. The Venture Capital that he made has supported a lot of projects in the region.

Sharon Turner
Lideres Empresariales
email us here

You just read:

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: If inflation levels remain high during 2022, the economies will require specific programs.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Human Rights, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.