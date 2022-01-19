Submit Release
Permit Application Now Available for 2022 Free Light Goose Conservation Season

NASHVILLE --- Sportsmen are reminded that a free permit is required to participate in the 2022 Light Goose Conservation season which will be held Feb. 14-March 21. Hunters can claim their free permit here (Type 2192).

The Light Goose Conservation season is for Blue, Snow and Ross’s geese. The following provisions apply during the Light Goose Season only.  Unplugged shotguns and electronic calls are allowed. Shooting is allowed 30 minutes before official sunrise until 30 minutes after official sunset and there is no daily bag or possession limit during this season.

No federal or state waterfowl stamps are required to hunt during the conservation season. Hunters must possess a Light Goose Conservation Season permit and have a valid hunting license, but the hunting license may be from any state.  A post season survey is required to be completed at the end of the season.

---TWRA---

