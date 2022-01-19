VIVI Booking – Rebrandable Online Appointment booking system for online consultation ,online meetings, webinar and more
Online appointment booking system- Easy to integrate , User-friendly presentation ,Reasonable price and Best rebranding optionsTHRISSUR, KERALA, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team VIVI presents most affordable online appointment booking system which can be rebranded and customized as per the customer requirement. CEO of VIVI says our effort is to bring an efficient online appointment scheduler to enable professionals and entrepreneurs to facilitate their service by offering an appointment booking system thereby to establish an organized relationship with their clients. VIVI believes the professionals like doctors, architects, fashion designers, accountants will be advantaged with vivibooking to offer online consultation to maintain their best possible way of maintaining their client service. VIVI booking has 4 variants. VIVI Chat is to offer organized chat period. VIVI slot is to book appointments for in-person appointments and group sessions like yoga class, dance class etc. VIVI webinar will be suitable to accept appointment for scheduled webinars. VIVI interact the top variant which offering all facilities. VIVI online appointment booking system is associated with Zoom as default video meeting platform to conduct online meetings, a zoom link will be automatically generated and send to the client and service provider which makes it more convenient to arrange an online meeting with appointment.
Clients visit upon the appointment certainly keep the premise less crowded and the staff will be less stressed to manage the clients at best efficiency. On the other hand, the clients will feel organized and save their time by cutting down the waiting hours. Moreover, the current trend demands social distancing as a good practice at common spaces.
Highlight the brand
Vivi booking system is offering maximum possibility of the business entities to establish their brand. The business owner will be the authorized person to rebrand and the customize their platform. Custom business logo can be highlighted throughout the theme. Also, can add custom images. Even the heading of the description is customizable. The attractive features are the pop-up notifications, the owner can set up the popup banner which will appear at the time of page visit. It is designed to showcase or announce their current updates and promotions. Your customers can add your booking page to their mobile screen for quick access, there also you can set up your logo. Means your logo will appear on your client’s mobile screen.
For medium and large establishments, the business admin can setup multiple departments and multiple service providers. The availability of the option for appointment cancellation and rescheduling, may enhance the freedom of clients and service providers to manage booking. The razor pay is the default payment gateway where one can integrate their own account if they have a Razorpay account, otherwise will have the options to manage money accepting methods they wish. In addition, the QR code of the appointment booking page can be downloaded from your dashboard and display easier access for clients to the booking page. If you have an existing website, you can easily integrate your booking page to it, the readily available code is available in the dashboard.
In short vivi booking is an excellent partner for a business at an affordable price. VIVI Booking is an initiative by VIVI DIGITAL PLATFORM, an ISO certified company recognized by Startup India.
