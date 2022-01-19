Beyond Celiac Names Edward Lewin to Board of Directors

Edward Lewin joins Beyond Celiac Board of Directors

With keen understanding of celiac disease and strong global connections, Lewin broadens international reach to accelerate celiac research for a cure

Ed Lewin will be instrumental in broadening our interface with additional international stakeholders which will support our work to accelerate research treatments toward a cure by 2030.” — Alice Bast, Beyond Celiac CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, announced today that Ed Lewin, Vice President of Government & Public Affairs at the LEGO Group, has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Prior to joining the LEGO Group in 2020, Lewin served a decade at Hewlett-Packard, latterly as Vice President of International Corporate Affairs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, responsible for corporate affairs across Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific regions.

Lewin lives in London, England, with his wife, Charlene, and four children, one of whom has celiac disease. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Politics from the University of Nottingham and a Master’s degree in Government, Policy and Politics from Birkbeck College, University of London. Lewin is on the board of the UK based charity the Holocaust Educational Trust and a member of the Board of Governors of Alma Primary, a school in North London.

“We are excited to have Ed Lewin join our board. With his understanding of the disease and his strong global connections, he will be instrumental in broadening our interface with additional international stakeholders which will support our work to accelerate research treatments toward a cure by 2030,” said Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast.

Celiac disease is a serious, genetic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and, if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivities, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear—a world Beyond Celiac.