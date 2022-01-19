Krishnan: ESG Can No Longer Fulfil Role of Occasional Platitude
ESG can no longer fulfill the role of an occasional platitude. It needs to be front and center of all organizational growth trajectories. ”LOUDOUN, VA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krish R. Krishnan, CEO of Zasti, an advanced analytics enterprise offering AI solutions and strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values to the United States healthcare marketplace, issued a statement today on the importance of all the components of ESG.
ESG actions encompass efforts to address environmental, social, and governance concerns within the organizational structure and investment portfolios of companies around the globe. However, despite its wide usage, ESG remains an inadequately understood term. Contrary to its usage as a catch-all phrase, specific developments in government since 2020 show that companies may soon need to demonstrate a thorough understanding of how their actions qualify as ESG. This is momentous for two reasons: it addresses climate risks head-on; it makes the equal importance of the ‘S’ and ‘G’ in its emphasis on workforce development and diversity.
ESG can no longer fulfill the role of an occasional platitude. It needs to be front and center of all organizational growth trajectories. But the efficacy of this transition is subject to a few criteria. First non-financial performance metrics need mainstreaming. In ESG-speak, this involves teaching an ex-ante organizational philosophy that is sustainable, ethical, and accountable. This approach boosts potential business successes and distinguishes companies in the eyes of responsible investors.
Second, environmental, social, and governance factors (while not mutually exclusive) are also not interchangeable. A company’s environmental efforts are no substitute for social and governance actions. A handy analogy is an act of planting a tree by an infrequently used freeway – it produces oxygen but does not result in any tangible social impact by itself. So, what counts? The short answer – a lot of different, entirely doable things.
Companies are stewards of both financial and social capital, in equal measure. If the core of good business rests on relationship-building abilities, it follows that the ‘S’ becomes ingrained in our organizational DNA. We must consciously harness and nurture it. The ‘S’ is in everything we experience and produce. Customer satisfaction, production delays, quality assurances, data vulnerabilities, and worker health and safety are some of the proximate social factors central to how businesses craft their ESG roadmaps. The common link between these threads is the stakeholder.
The litmus test we face is one of being able to successfully integrate seemingly disparate metrics into a sustainable way of doing business – a way that is cognizant of stakeholder expectations. It relies on our ability to move from a culture of depersonalized corporate-speak to one strong by being responsible. So, what does the ‘S’ really mean?
You guessed it – the ‘S’ is a long one – sustainability as a social good. Framing it in this way builds on important international precedents such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). As a business committed to the environment and the revolutionary potential of data analytics, we believe in the merit of a multi-pronged approach. Thinking about business as a combination of social, environmental, and financial factors is essential to being future-proof, and nowhere is this more relevant than interactions with stakeholders.
The ‘S’ builds businesses from the ground up, cultivating immovable faith and resilient capital in our fight against climate change.
About Zasti
The Zasti proprietary carbon emission metrics database and AI platform offer a granular, accurate baselining of emission and configurable ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance) compliance reports. The Zasti AI analytics suite provides management teams with fact-based, real-time, actionable insights that deliver meaningful progress toward meeting decarbonization goals. To automate your decarbonization goals, visit https://www.zasti.ai/.
