Oklahoma Cannabis Pioneer Joins Forces with Budding Cannabis Brand Ganja Goat Guru

Brand Innovator and Business Developer-Luke Gotcher Joins Ganja Goat Beggs, Oklahoma Cannabis Cultivator and Brand Innovation Firm Announces New Business Development Officer, Luke Gotcher

BEGGS, OKLAHOMA, OMULGEE, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganja Goat Guru, LLC ("GGG" or the "Company) announced the appointment of Luke Gotcher as the Company's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Ganja Goat Guru is a OMMA licensed cultivator and processor of a full range of Cannabis flowers, vapes, edibles as well as CBD and Delta 8 product lines

Luke brings over 20 years of hard-nosed, front-line expertise to the Company. Including experience in the Oklahoma Cannabis Industry from the inception of the industry a mere 3 years ago. In spite of the rough ride of the Cannabis Industry, Luke has developed over 17 different brands as well as building white label product lines for clients with some of the better-known Cannabis firms in Oklahoma. Luke is no stranger to bridging gaps of communication between Corporate and Cannabis cultures. Luke attributes his success to relationships and doing things the right way.

Luke’s philosophy of doing things the right way regardless of industry is a core value that he has carried with him throughout a number of leadership roles with companies such as World Duty-Free Group, 7-Eleven, Pura Verde, and Buffalo Roze. During the past three years since Cannabis has been in Oklahoma Luke has procured relationships with 300+ dispensaries throughout the state. As a strategist, he is known for his ability to connect the dots, at the right time, with the right people. His key relationships will provide visibility to execute upon placement opportunities with dispensaries. Luke's understanding of building sustainable brands and the notion of combining his Business Development expertise, with the fortitude of GGG’s Operations creates a formidable leadership team moving into 2022.

Born in Muskogee, OK, Luke holds dual bachelor’s degrees in business administration and Management and Natural Resources & Wildlife Management from the University of Texas-San Antonio. He also holds an associate degree in Culinary Sciences from the Art Institute in Dallas, Tx.

Gotcher states “Ganja Goat Guru products and brands are at the forefront of one of the most exciting market opportunities in our lifetime," Gotcher continues. " The efforts and skillsets of the entire team at GGG have put us in a position to shine in the emerging cannabis market here in Oklahoma. I look forward to working with the team and affirming our investors' insights early on. If there is any truth to the age-old adage that Luck is the moment when Preparation meets Opportunity” then, I have to say, we're feeling lucky. Together we will drive sustainable growth and continue to develop brands that resonate with Oklahomans. The ripple effect of this is flat out positive and becomes part of our brand impacting our team, shareholders, our customer’s experience, and communities in Oklahoma. “

Cody Spurgeon, CEO of Ganja Goat Guru, states, “Luke is highly regarded in the Oklahoma cannabis industry with a rock-solid track record of leadership and execution upon objectives. GGG is clear on its objectives. Collectively, we have the fortitude, the focus, and the experience to systematically set a standard and become known as one of the finest throughout Oklahoma.” He continues, "We know Luke is an amazing fit with our company. Everything is lined up with a strong moral compass and shares the same core values in business. It would be an understatement to say we are thrilled to have him join our family. The synergy of GGG’s product portfolio, Luke's relationships with dispensaries, and excellent service will be the platform we operate on throughout the Oklahoma market. Luke’s experience with speed-to-market management is an anomaly in the Cannabis Industry and is exactly the profile GGG was looking for to fully optimize the Company’s leadership team.”

About Ganja Goat Guru, (http//: Ganja-Goat.com), is leading cannabis, CBD, and Delta 8 company offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in flower, vapes, gummies, and beverages focused on the Oklahoma medical cannabis market. From product and process innovation to market execution, Ganja Goat Guru is driven by a passion for building a world-class cannabis company one product at a time. Contact Email: cody@hcfok.com/