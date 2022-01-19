AMIQ EDA Adds Support for Visual Studio Code to DVT Integrated Development Environment Family

VS Code Based IDE for Chip Design and Verification Languages Available Now

Chip developers now have their choice of platform underlying the industry’s most powerful interactive design and verification solution.” — Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced that the company has released Design and Verification Tools (DVT) IDE for Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to support users of the popular source code editor. The new option complements DVT Eclipse IDE, the company’s flagship product and industry-leading solution for efficient semiconductor design and verification.

The DVT IDE family of products from AMIQ EDA brings to hardware developers the rich features traditionally available only to software teams. DVT IDE for VS Code and DVT Eclipse IDE compile the code on the fly, as the users type it in, and report many types of warnings and errors immediately. These include the use of language constructs not compliant with relevant language standards, which may limit code portability across different chip design and verification tools and vendors. The IDEs present quick fix proposals to correct problems automatically when approved by the users.

Code development is accelerated with auto-completion of design and testbench components plus templates for common programming constructs. A wide range of automated formatting and refactoring options improves code readability and maintainability. Users can navigate through their codebase quickly and easily with hyperlinks between definitions and usages. Supported design and verification languages include Verilog, SystemVerilog, Verilog-AMS, and VHDL. Engineers can manage complex projects within the IDE, with built-in support for links to the Git revision control system and support for other popular project management tools.

Unique capabilities for chip designers include tracing signals through deep design hierarchies and specialized views such as schematics, state machine diagrams, register diagrams, and waveforms. The IDEs also understand complex object-oriented programming structures, with built-in knowledge of the Universal Verification Methodology (UVM). No plain text editor can possibly provide the same features. Verification engineers can launch and control simulations from within the IDE, minimizing switching between different windows and graphical interfaces.

VS Code was originally developed by Microsoft Corporation, which released the source code repository on the GitHub development platform. A wide variety of open-source extensions and commercial software products is available to extend usage into new domains. DVT IDE for VS Code brings the popular features of the editor to hardware designers and verification engineers. All the analysis engines are shared with DVT Eclipse IDE, and AMIQ EDA has been working with early adopters of DVT IDE for VS Code from more than 20 companies for nearly two years.

Pricing and Availability



Pricing and Availability

DVT IDE for VS Code uses the same license as DVT Eclipse IDE, so there is no extra cost for the new capabilities. Users can choose whichever version of the IDE they prefer. DVT IDE for VS Code is available in full production release now.



About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for VS Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit www.amiq.com and www.dvteclipse.com.