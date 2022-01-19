The new Taycan Sport Turismo: a practical all-rounder with on-road dynamics
The new
Taycan Sport Turismo: a practical all-rounder with on-road dynamics Five different models with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive and two battery sizes are available
From spring there will be five models to choose from:
TaycanSport Turismowith 240 kW (326 PS) and rear-wheel drive, optionally available with Performance Battery Plus and 280 kW (380 PS), from €86,495¹
Taycan4S Sport Turismowith 320 kW (435 PS) and all-wheel drive, optionally available with Performance Battery Plus and 360 kW (490 PS), from €107,439¹
TaycanGTS Sport Turismowith 380 kW (517 PS) and all-wheel drive, from €132,786¹
Taycan TurboSport Turismowith 460 kW (625 PS) and all-wheel drive, from €153,968¹ and
Taycan TurboS Sport Turismowith 460 kW (625 PS) and all-wheel drive, from €187,288¹
Both batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 22 minutes and 30 seconds. This also means that only five minutes' charging is needed to create a further 100 km of range.
Functional design with lots of practical details
The headroom in the rear is more than 45 millimetres greater than that of the
The precise capacity of the rear luggage compartment depends on the included equipment. In combination with the Sound Package Plus, the luggage compartment can hold up to 446 litres (saloon: 407 litres). With the BOSE® Surround Sound System on board (included as standard as of the
Panoramic roof with Sunshine Control: transparent or opaque at the touch of a finger The new panoramic roof with Sunshine Control has electric glare protection as a special feature. The large glass surface is divided into nine sections that can be individually controlled. This means that specific sections or the entire roof can be made transparent or opaque. When set to the latter, the interior remains flooded with light.
In addition to these Clear and Matt settings, Semi or Bold can also be selected. These are predefined patterns with narrow or wide segments. It even has a dynamic Roller Blind setting, which activates a switching sequence in the individual segments when the
Remote Park Assist and Android Auto integration
The
In addition to
Moreover, the Voice Pilot voice assistant is now even better at understanding instructions in normal speech. The navigation system calculates more quickly, primarily uses the online search to find points of interest (POI), and displays its information more clearly. The Charging Planner has been further improved, is better at planning in fast-charging stations and avoids short charging stops. In addition, charging stations can now be filtered by performance class.
¹ All prices for the German market include 19 per cent VAT and country-specific equipment
