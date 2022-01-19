Submit Release
Durham Success Summit Partners with Grow with Google Program to Provide Key Digital Skills to Black Male Youth

Google program will enhance Durham Success Summit with free resources to empower young men of color in today’s workforce

DURHAM, N.C. , UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Durham Success Summit (DSS), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Black male youth in Durham reach their full potential, today announced a strategic partnership with the Grow with Google program. Google’s guidance will deliver cutting-edge digital skills to young men of color as the DSS expands its reach and offerings.

The Durham Success Summit brings significant expertise in supporting Black male youth and enjoyed incredible growth during 2021. Its goal is to deliver skills, confidence and opportunities for young men who exhibit potential and enthusiasm to discover and thrive in their chosen careers.

The DSS partners with key organizations that contribute time, mentorship, inspiration and funding. The latest partnership is with Grow with Google, which provides effective tools and curriculum to help people learn valuable digital skills, including training, program materials and a dedicated support team that will be there to help every step of the way.

“There is nothing better than helping a young person land a job,” said DSS Founder and Director Derek Rhodes. “I grew up in Durham and attended Duke University, thinking that with my credentials, the world would be my oyster. However, there is a necessity for anyone, with any degree, to have a mentor, as well as seasoned professionals who have life and career experience, having walked the walk. They will not only guide students, but also help these young men identify their passions.”

Rhodes continued, “Mentors help students clarify how business functions match skill sets where they might be most impactful. I call this the ‘aha moment.’ Those are the moments that really inspire me. When I can look at a young man who has joined our program but was a little unsure of his next step and now has that aha moment, he can put together a plan with help from our partners and continue to build confidence for the rest of his life.”

To learn more about the Durham Success Summit, visit dssnc.org or watch a brief overview video at youtube.com/watch?v=viTNZ73CofI.

