BABYLON TOKEN:'REDEFINING DECENTRALIZED FINANCE TO PRESERVE PEOPLE'S WEALTH

Babylon Token

DARMSTAD, HESSE, GERMANY, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Babylon project today announce it's new project the Babylon Token to the world. This token is aimed at redefining decentralized finance by preserving people's wealth. The project is been launched to make life better for Babylonians.

This initiative is part of the Babylon's project strategy to enable Babylonians have financial freedom with features which includes: Auto liquidity, Busd Rewards, Multi payback, Anti-whale mechanism, and Dynamic Tax.

Projected to have a massive success as all BBL token holder will receive a %4 premium for every buy/sell transaction in Binance linked Busd and this will be automatically sent to their wallets. The system is safe and it will keep transaction details within the network.

The Babylon Token which is the foundation currency will enable investors to hold billions or as much as millions in their wallets. The Babylon ecosystem includes Dapp&Swap Exchange, Nft Market place, staking pools, and Dao Protocol.

The BBL structure comprises of %35 Presale, %25 Initial liquidity, %32 Burn to Address, %3 Foundation and Team, %2 Airdrop and %3 Marketing.

Helping humanity is also a priority in the Babylon as %1 of every buy and sell will go to charity. This will support, help and also make communities live a better life. The Babylon is also in negotiation with a reputable charity organization to manage the charity wallet for accountability and productivity.

The team behind BABYLON Token consists of a group of professional entrepreneurs in the field of finance, blockchain, and marketing, who are united to build something outstanding and remarkable.

The Babylon toke will launch on Pankcakeswap and it will be listed for presale on Pinksale soon. There will also be an

airdrop soon and each participant will get $50 each in airdrop.

In conclusion, the dream of living a better life is only an imaginative fantasy to many as they never achieve it in their life time because they were never free financially and their wealth was not preserved but with the amazing features and prospects of the Babylon project, Babylonians financial freedom and preserved wealth is assured because the Babylon project is indeed the pathway to redefining decentralized finance by preserving people’s wealth.

