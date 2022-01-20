Israel’s 21st Century Symbol of Reconciliation with the Arab World is Called “Abraham Peace Gate”

Abraham Peace Gate official

Despite the raise of violence in the middle east, Israel and Morocco will build during 2022 in Israel a new memorial to celebrate the Abraham Peace Accords.

Pursuing peace requires our collective efforts to unite and build bridges; our fragile multipolar world was built by visionary people who dared to envision a clear roadmap where others saw dreams” — Jalal Nali

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abraham Peace Gate , The Symbol of ReconciliationThe Abraham Peace Accords, initiated and supported by the United States of America, brought various signatories from various countries to set forth aspirations for civil societies to come together and build a new era of peace full of endless possibilities.How the Memorial Came to BeCivil society and academic actors from Morocco and Israel decided to join forces to build multiple bridges in different sectors to consolidate this historic coming together momentum in the name of peace and to shape a road-map to building a shared future based on dialogue and cooperation.The Abraham Peace Gate Founder Ph.D. Jalal Nali was interviewed live by i24News on December 23rd, where he unveiled the Abraham Peace Gate initiative details in a live interview. i24News described the Abraham Peace Gate initiative as a "unique idea" to commemorate and promote peace through civic engagement.Consultations with Dr. Emmanuel Navon , a renowned Israeli author, and thinker equally eager to see The Abraham Peace Gate initiative reaching a broader audience of academics and economists partnered with Mr. Nali to extend the branches of the said initiative through academic conferences and linking economic actors together to allow civil society to achieve the fullest potential of such a warm resumption of relations.The efforts consented at the organizational level are paving the road towards solid foundations to see the monument's construction launch in mid 2022; the Abraham Peace Gate is the 21st-century most prominent peace memorial.The Memorial's DesignThis initiative founder said that : "The Prophet Abraham is the spiritual father of the three main monotheistic religions: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam; therefore, he was chosen as a unifying figure at best".The Memorial is inspired by Moroccan imperial architecture with a fusion of Judaeo-Christian-Islamic design. It includes a series of 27 depictions symbolizing the 27 gates in Jerusalem's Old City Walls. Also, it was designed purposefully with no spatial hierarchy between religions. The Abraham Peace Gate serves as a symbol that gathers momentum. The Gate stands as a "One World, one humankind getting together in peace."A Monument to ReconciliationWhen this long-awaited peace dream became a warm reality, it gave birth to a vision where all involved countries united to build a shared and inclusive future for all countries sharing the same values and expectations. Future generations will look back and remember that peace was built, and it is a constant exercise of compromise, pragmatism, and shared values.

Abraham Peace Gate Founder Dr. Jalal Nali on i24News Live Interview.