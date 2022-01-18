Current Press releases

Porsche Design celebrates its 50th anniversary To celebrate a special anniversary, an exclusive edition meets a 911 S 2.4 Targa from 1972

Stuttgart . Porsche AG congratulates Porsche Design on its golden jubilee. Two very special cars are the highlights of the anniversary year: the exclusive Porsche 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design and a historical 911 S 2.4 Targa from Porsche Design ’s founding year of 1972, which has been faithfully restored by Porsche Classic. What unites them is the colour scheme, which, in recalling the legendary Chronograph I designed by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche in 1972, sees both the exterior and the interior dominated by the colour black. Alongside them, Porsche Design is also presenting the Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition . The Porsche Museum will be celebrating the anniversary with its own special exhibition, opening on 19 January 2022.

“When you rethink the function of something, the form sometimes emerges as if by itself” – this was how F.A. Porsche described what still drives the engineers and designers at Porsche Design today. In 1972, he founded Porsche Design with his brother Hans-Peter. The designer of the Porsche 911 envisaged a company that would carry the principles and spirit of Porsche beyond the boundaries of the automobile. Porsche Design has long since become an internationally renowned premium lifestyle brand, known for functional and durable products with a purist aesthetic.

Exclusive special edition: a modern take on a design classic The 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design is a limited run of 750 cars with numerous features inspired by the iconic designs of F.A. Porsche . In addition to the all-black exterior, the nods to the past include the classic checked Sport-Tex seat centre panels and the red second hand of the Porsche Design Subsecond clock in the Sport Chrono Package, which comes as standard.

The special edition is based on the 911 Targa 4 GTS and can be ordered now from 185,606 euros¹. The anniversary model will arrive with European sales partners from April. Buyers can also purchase a special version of the new edition of the legendary Chronograph I. Features such as the edition number and wheel-shaped winding rotor underline the connection to the 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design .

Totally unique: a 911 S 2.4 Targa signed by F.A. Porsche For the past two years, Porsche Classic has been working on a unique project to celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design . A 911 S 2.4 Targa from 1972, the year Porsche Design was founded, has been restored for the anniversary. “The vision was to produce a historical counterpart to the new 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design ,” explains Ulrike Lutz, Head of Porsche Classic. “With the aid of the new Sonderwunsch (special wishes) programme, we were able to implement the idea of a unique pair of vehicles. The job of the designers and works restorers was to carefully transfer the specifications of the new car to the classic.”

The base vehicle, a 911 T 2.4 Targa from 1972, was in a poor condition and was missing some parts. While this would normally be a tricky start to a restoration project, on this occasion it wasn’t important for the planned modifications. The Porsche Classic experts completely upgraded the engine and chassis to the spec of the S version. The top-of-the-range model in its day, it had a displacement of 2,341 cc, which generated 190 PS at 6,500 rpm, and was equipped with mechanical fuel injection.

In tribute to Ferdinand Alexander Porsche , this one-of-a-kind vehicle features the same colours as the legendary Chronograph I watch that he designed in 1972, with black dominating both the exterior and interior. Classic side stripes with a Platinum satin finish and integrated Porsche Design lettering adorn the flanks. As a special highlight, the Targa roll bar has also been lasered in a Platinum satin finish – a new interpretation of the brushed stainless steel of the original classic model. The Targa lettering is finished in matt black. Like the special edition model, the grille on the rear engine cover features a ‘ Porsche Design 50th Anniversary’ badge with a reproduction of F.A. Porsche 's signature.

Other anniversary products and accessories For all Porsche and watch fans, Porsche Design is also presenting the Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition with a historical logo and lettering. This edition of the original, limited to 500 examples, has no visual parallels to the new special edition car and is available in the usual way from Porsche Design .

Limited Capsule Collections in the fashion, shoes and sportswear, luggage and accessories ranges, as well as special eyewear collections complete the anniversary offer.

About Porsche Design “Good design must be honest,” F.A. Porsche always emphasised. He designed the legendary Porsche 911 and founded the design studio in 1972. Today, Managing Director Roland Heiler and his team still follow that philosophy. Using authentic materials, they design carefully thought-out, functional and durable products with a purist aesthetic. As the in-house design team of the Porsche Design brand, their inspiring high-quality products include watches, sunglasses, luggage and leather goods.

With locations in Zell am See, Berlin and Ludwigsburg, Los Angeles and Shanghai, the design office also offers its services to international clients. This results in first-class consumer goods, household appliances and industrial products – for example in collaboration with Elan, KEF, LaCie, Morita and Panasonic.

The choice of materials plays a decisive role in Studio F. A. Porsche ’s products. Titanium and carbon can turn them into lifetime companions and add new, unexpected functions. The combination of traditional, honest design approaches with ambitious innovations turns the products into genuine luxury items.

Special exhibition at the Porsche Museum The Porsche Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Porsche Design with a special exhibition that will run until 11 July 2022. Part of it will feature information on the life of F.A. Porsche , his design philosophy and his huge creative influence. Exhibits spanning five decades and many product ranges will also be on display.

Symbolising the birth of Porsche Design is the Chronograph I, with two versions of the legendary timepiece forming the centrepiece of the special exhibition. The design concept radiates from this centrepiece through to the other exhibits. These include, for example, the P8478 aviator sunglasses, the Monobloc Actuator chronotimer series with fully integrated stopwatch pushers, as well as the P3613 tobacco pipe and the P9521 mobile phone. Items on display on the balcony of the Porsche Museum include the 993 Speedster owned by F.A. himself – as well as the 904 that he described as his masterpiece. The 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa restored by Porsche Classic and the new 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design will also form part of the special exhibition.

¹ Including VAT and with country-specific features (Germany)

