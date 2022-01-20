Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,216 in the last 365 days.

Renowned Glass Artist Launches Modern Line of Luxurious Smoking Vessels that Elevate and Redefine the Experience

Purist Glass Modern Smoking Vessels

Each glass pipe is sculpted by hand and delivers an exceptionally elegant and smooth experience for herb and design aficionados.

I set out to make a smoking piece for myself from pure, clear glass that was completely different from anything on the market.”
— Patricia Rubinelli
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new line of sculptural glass smoking vessels is now available on Purist Glass https://puristglass.com for delivery in the US.

Each Purist Glass piece is one-of-a-kind, hand blown and hand polished. The innovative, modern design effectively cools the smoke and delivers a sensual, exceptionally smooth experience.

“I set out to make a smoking piece for myself from pure, clear glass that was completely different from anything on the market,” says designer and Purist Glass cofounder Patricia Rubinelli. “I wanted to create a minimal piece that really felt good to hold and to smoke. The pipe delivered the smoothest, most pleasurable smoking experience I’ve ever had. Naturally, I wanted to share this experience with others. It has been incredibly satisfying to see how people respond to the pieces.”

The Purist Glass design studio is located in Scappoose, Oregon. Pipes are created in small batches and available online only at https://puristglass.com. Each unique vessel is signed by Rubinelli. The online gallery features behind-the-scenes videos showing a rare glimpse into the glassblowing studio as the molten glass is worked into shape using old world techniques.

###

About Patricia Rubinelli
Rubinelli began her career at Dale Chihuly’s famed glass studio, The Boathouse, in Seattle. She also trained and worked with many other glass art masters, including Lino Tagliapietra, Sonja Blomdahl, and Nancy Callan. Rubinelli’s glass work is widely collected and has been featured in numerous private installations and national publications, including Architectural Digest and Metropolitan Home. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest and is creating innovative glass vessels that provide a premium smoking experience. These gorgeous, one-of-a-kind functional sculptures are now available at her new online gallery https://puristglass.com.

About Purist Glass
Purist Glass specializes in modern, minimalist, blown glass smokeware. Each unique piece is designed and handmade by Patricia Rubinelli. Her classical glassblowing designs celebrate an elegant sculptural simplicity. Rubinelli uses ~2000 degree molten glass to shape the main body of each Purist piece. The elegant, tapered stems are crafted from borosilicate glass and help filter residue as the smoke is drawn through. The smoke is naturally cooled as it circulates through the thick glass body of the vessel, and this provides an exceptionally smooth and pleasurable smoking experience. The thick clear glass is also highly durable and easy to clean. Beauty meets purpose in every exquisite Purist piece.

Christopher Troiano
Purist Glass
+1 541-490-4645
info@puristglass.com

A Glimpse Inside

You just read:

Renowned Glass Artist Launches Modern Line of Luxurious Smoking Vessels that Elevate and Redefine the Experience

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.