Renowned Glass Artist Launches Modern Line of Luxurious Smoking Vessels that Elevate and Redefine the Experience

I set out to make a smoking piece for myself from pure, clear glass that was completely different from anything on the market.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new line of sculptural glass smoking vessels is now available on Purist Glass https://puristglass.com for delivery in the US.
Each Purist Glass piece is one-of-a-kind, hand blown and hand polished. The innovative, modern design effectively cools the smoke and delivers a sensual, exceptionally smooth experience.
“I set out to make a smoking piece for myself from pure, clear glass that was completely different from anything on the market,” says designer and Purist Glass cofounder Patricia Rubinelli. “I wanted to create a minimal piece that really felt good to hold and to smoke. The pipe delivered the smoothest, most pleasurable smoking experience I’ve ever had. Naturally, I wanted to share this experience with others. It has been incredibly satisfying to see how people respond to the pieces.”
The Purist Glass design studio is located in Scappoose, Oregon. Pipes are created in small batches and available online only at https://puristglass.com. Each unique vessel is signed by Rubinelli. The online gallery features behind-the-scenes videos showing a rare glimpse into the glassblowing studio as the molten glass is worked into shape using old world techniques.
About Patricia Rubinelli
Rubinelli began her career at Dale Chihuly’s famed glass studio, The Boathouse, in Seattle. She also trained and worked with many other glass art masters, including Lino Tagliapietra, Sonja Blomdahl, and Nancy Callan. Rubinelli’s glass work is widely collected and has been featured in numerous private installations and national publications, including Architectural Digest and Metropolitan Home. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest and is creating innovative glass vessels that provide a premium smoking experience. These gorgeous, one-of-a-kind functional sculptures are now available at her new online gallery https://puristglass.com.
About Purist Glass
Purist Glass specializes in modern, minimalist, blown glass smokeware. Each unique piece is designed and handmade by Patricia Rubinelli. Her classical glassblowing designs celebrate an elegant sculptural simplicity. Rubinelli uses ~2000 degree molten glass to shape the main body of each Purist piece. The elegant, tapered stems are crafted from borosilicate glass and help filter residue as the smoke is drawn through. The smoke is naturally cooled as it circulates through the thick glass body of the vessel, and this provides an exceptionally smooth and pleasurable smoking experience. The thick clear glass is also highly durable and easy to clean. Beauty meets purpose in every exquisite Purist piece.
