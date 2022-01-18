Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,042 in the last 365 days.

New program promotes Indigenous cannabis products

CANADA, January 18 - In keeping with its commitment to develop a robust and diverse legal cannabis economy in B.C. that is inclusive of rural and Indigenous communities, the Province is launching the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product (BCICP) program.

The program will highlight cannabis products from B.C.-based Indigenous producers in private retail stores and BC Cannabis Stores as well as online, helping consumers easily identify Indigenous products and make purchasing decisions.

“The launch of this new program demonstrates the Province’s commitment to supporting Indigenous participation in B.C.’s cannabis sector,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “With program registration opening, we look forward to seeing eligible products showcased in stores and online soon.”

The Province developed program details in collaboration with the First Nations Leadership Council. The program is available to B.C.-based, federally licensed cannabis producers and processors that meet Indigenous ownership requirements.    

“The legal cannabis sector in B.C. continues to mature and the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program is an important step to ensure Indigenous business owners are part of this growth and the economic benefits,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance. “Our commitment to a shared prosperity with Indigenous Peoples is critical to the economic health of our province and to advancing lasting reconciliation.”

Interested licensed producers and processors in B.C. can find detailed BCICP information on the BC Liquor Distribution Branch website at https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/BCICP.

Learn More:

You just read:

New program promotes Indigenous cannabis products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.