New program promotes Indigenous cannabis products

CANADA, January 18 - In keeping with its commitment to develop a robust and diverse legal cannabis economy in B.C. that is inclusive of rural and Indigenous communities, the Province is launching the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product (BCICP) program.

The program will highlight cannabis products from B.C.-based Indigenous producers in private retail stores and BC Cannabis Stores as well as online, helping consumers easily identify Indigenous products and make purchasing decisions.

“The launch of this new program demonstrates the Province’s commitment to supporting Indigenous participation in B.C.’s cannabis sector,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “With program registration opening, we look forward to seeing eligible products showcased in stores and online soon.”

The Province developed program details in collaboration with the First Nations Leadership Council. The program is available to B.C.-based, federally licensed cannabis producers and processors that meet Indigenous ownership requirements.

“The legal cannabis sector in B.C. continues to mature and the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program is an important step to ensure Indigenous business owners are part of this growth and the economic benefits,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance. “Our commitment to a shared prosperity with Indigenous Peoples is critical to the economic health of our province and to advancing lasting reconciliation.”

Interested licensed producers and processors in B.C. can find detailed BCICP information on the BC Liquor Distribution Branch website at https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/BCICP.

Learn More: