People who rely on the Province’s inland ferry service are advised of the possibility of service disruptions over the coming weeks.

The impact of the Omicron variant and other seasonal illnesses are affecting the availability of crew members. This staffing challenge for inland ferry operators is the same faced by other transportation agencies throughout the province.

There are 14 inland ferry routes in British Columbia. All of B.C.’s inland ferries are certified by Transport Canada, requiring a certain number of crew members to sail. Should the contractor be unable to meet minimum crew levels, the vessel cannot sail.

Notifications of service disruptions will be posted to: http://www.drivebc.ca/ On Twitter @DriveBC, and to overhead highway message signs where available.