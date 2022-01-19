BizSecure selected by 1Delivery as partner for Smart Contract & Age Verification for food and alcohol delivery
Great Foods2Go announced today that it has selected BizSecure, as the partner for order processing and age verification for the 1Delivery platform.
We are excited to work with 1Delivery to offer our restaurant clients access to immutable data solutions which allows them the ability to execute smart contracts and age verification.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Foods2Go announced today that it has selected BizSecure, a San Diego based Immutable Data Services company, as the partner for order processing and age verification for the 1Delivery platform.
Together, the team will develop blockchain projects with inter-vendor smart contacts, supply chain verification, and age verification for food & alcohol delivery.
BizSecure specializes in the development of Personal ID, verifiable credentials, mobile wallet and data storage solutions for government and corporate clients that are seeking to migrate top secret, corporate, health or government issued identification out of paper forms and into automated, digital technologies.
BizSecure is currently in discussions with county and California state officials, to propose a unified solution to execute verifiable credentials, smart contracts, and processing payments.
“With the emergence of online delivery as a cornerstone of the restaurant revenue stream, 1Delivery is proud to partner with BizSecure on the exciting opportunity to develop technology solutions that allow restaurants to cooperate instead of competing for orders and reach a larger customer base together,” said Jorge Santillán, CEO of Great Foods2Go.
“We are excited to work with 1Delivery to offer our restaurant clients access to immutable data solutions which allows them the ability to execute smart contracts and age verification. This ability will allow the use of agreements from vendor to vendor directly to secure their customer orders and supply chain. Our partnership will pave the way for the adoption of blockchain technology across the industry,” – Alfonso Arana, CEO of BizSecure.
About 1Delivery, Inc.
1Delivery is the restaurant delivery platform of Great Foods2Go that allows for customers to have grouped restaurant orders and alcohol delivery in one order and with one payment. Many orders, 1Delivery.
