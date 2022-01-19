Submit Release
Become an Idaho Master Naturalist!

The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members and will hold an introductory virtual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 with another virtual meeting following on Thursday, Jan. 27. Both meetings start at 7 p.m.  Participation in the first meeting is not required in order to join the Master Naturalist program,  but it is a great way to learn more about what these special volunteers do, meet the board members, and ask questions.

Visit the High Desert Chapter webpage through the following link https://idfg.idaho.gov/master-naturalist/chapter/high-desert to learn more about the Master Naturalist program and its certification process. Or, please call chapter president Paul Allen at 208-241-5265. A link for the virtual meetings will be sent to those who wish to participate.

Over the course of the year, the High Desert Chapter will be offering interesting education classes and diverse volunteer opportunities that will lead to Master Naturalist certification for those who participate. The first class is free of charge, and the total cost for the certification process is $80.00 per person to cover supplies and materials.

Those who love the outdoors and learning more about southeast Idaho’s wildlife, habitats, and other natural resources will discover a wide variety of fun and enriching volunteer experiences with the Idaho Master Naturalists High Desert Chapter. Participants have opportunities to support projects managed by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Sagebrush-Steppe Land Trust, Zoo Idaho, Idaho Museum of Natural History, and others. Chapter members develop lifelong friendships with people whose collective efforts benefit the community and the natural world around them.

