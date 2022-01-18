Submit Release
Senate Bill 482 Printer's Number 1185

PENNSYLVANIA, January 18 - An Act amending Title 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in boards and offices, providing for information technology; establishing the Office of Information Technology and the Information Technology Fund; providing for administrative and procurement procedures and for the Joint Cybersecurity Oversight Committee; imposing duties on the Office of Information Technology; providing for administration of Pennsylvania Statewide Radio Network and imposing penalties.

