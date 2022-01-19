Carpenter Contractor Trust Lauds Gov. Phil Murphy For Signing ‘The Public Works Contractor Registration Act’

Cyndie Williams

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carpenter Contractor Trust congratulates Governor Phil Murphy for signing Senate Bill 4207 into law, creating stronger enforcement of apprenticeship program requirements on public work projects. This legislation, “The Public Works Contractor Registration Act,” safeguards the process in New Jersey and will result in a higher degree of professionalism throughout apprenticeship programs.

“The Carpenter Contract Trust has been at the forefront of promoting opportunities in the building trades, with a special emphasis on small businesses, Women’s Business Enterprises, Minority Business Enterprises and veterans,” said CCT Executive Director Cyndie Williams.

“We are mindful of the vital role that union carpenters and signatory contractors represent in the New Jersey economy and its construction industry. Having the highest level of legitimate apprenticeship programs gives taxpayers assurances that only the most qualified and highly trained candidates enter and graduate from lawful apprenticeship programs.”

The key to success in the aftermath of any new legislation is to work in an open and collaborative spirit with legislators who see the need for more vigorous enforcement of our statewide apprenticeship program. We support these legislators and look forward to working with them because they demand that New Jersey’s apprenticeship programs maintain the highest standards for skill and safety, according to Williams.

“Our 13,000 union carpenters, 763 signatory contractors, and our two training centers serve as a testament that we deliver what we promise when graduating carpenter apprentices in New Jersey,” said Williams.

