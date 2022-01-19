Award-Winning Music Competition The Mic: Africa Announces Season 2 Winners
Fans from all over the world chose the winner of the Golden MicNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 Two-time Telly Award-winning music competition and docu-series The Mic: Africa – the first interactive TV format born on the continent – has announced its winning artists for Season 2. Tanzanian emcee, YEYO, aka “The Miracle Child,” topped the Take Back the Mic (TBTM) app charts, emerging as the show's winner. As the leader among both fans and Celebrity Champions alike, he wins $25,000 and a VIP trip for two to Mauritius, East Africa.
Ghana-born Founder & CEO of AMP Global Technologies, Derrick N. Ashong ("DNA"), launched the TBTM app to reward consumers for discovering and amplifying the hottest new content. Derrick also created and hosted The Mic: Africa, which he based on his two-time Emmy finalist digital series, "Take Back the Mic: The World Cup of Hip Hop."
Fans from all over the world used the Take Back the Mic (TBTM) app, available in the Google and iOS stores, to select semi-finalists and finalists from 10 countries: Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania.
Local filmmakers directed revealing artist profiles, offering an on-the-ground perspective, while enabling production teams to work around Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Ten Celebrity Champions from across the diaspora helped global fans choose the winning artist.
In addition to crowning the overall winner, fans also chose Gabin Mazina from Rwanda as the Fan Favorite, and a panel of experts selected Static Levi from Ethiopia for the Founders Prize, and Black Queen from Senegal took home the TBTM Honors prize, alongside filmmaker Ina Ndèye Fatou Thiam for production company, Sunu Démb ak Tay (SDAT), who filmed Black Queen’s story.
"With The Mic: Africa our goal at TBTM Studios is to lift the amazing artists and filmmakers we discover on the Take Back the Mic platform to global recognition and prominence. We are proud of the artistry and excellence emerging from the African continent. We plan to work with these talents and other emerging stars for years to come in establishing Africa as a hub for the best in Music, Media & Technology, while expanding our brand to other regions and continents, as well."
Winning artist, YEYO “The Miracle Child”, responded, "I am honored to be the Season 2 Winner of The Mic: Africa and representing my country of Tanzania. I believe winning shines a light on all the underground and undiscovered artists who have talent but may lack the opportunity. Take Back The Mic, through their platform, gives artists like me a voice and visibility where the opportunities are endless."
The Mic: Africa aired via Africa XP satellite television and with local broadcasters in 20+ countries across the continent, as well as airing digitally worldwide at tbtm.io, and on the Take Back the Mic app.
About TBTM Studios
A division of AMP Global Technologies, the award-winning TBTM Studios puts fans at the center of stories that have local relevance and global resonance. Watch all 7 episodes of The Mic: Africa Season 2 and download the Take Back the Mic app at www.takebackthemic.com.
