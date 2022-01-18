Pangilinan: Dapat walang abonadong delivery riders sa na-cancel o scam na order

MOTORCYCLE delivery riders' woes of having to pay for the cost of items when they get scammed or when orders are cancelled will soon be over, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said, as the Senate approved on third reading Senate Bill 2302 sparing riders from shouldering advance payment for ordered goods.

"Maraming pagkakataon na umuuwi ang ating mga riders na pagod at luhaan dahil abonado na naman. Hindi ganito ng kapalarang dapat sinasapit ng ating order heroes," said Pangilinan, co-author of the bill.

"Sa kanila na ang motor at gasolina, bakit sila pa ang mag-aabono sa inorder? Hindi naman buong kita ang napupunta sa kanila. Sa pagsasabatas nitong bill, wala nang abonadong delivery riders, cancelled man o scam na order," he added.

The bill, which was approved on third and final reading at the Senate on Monday (January 17), prohibits "any food, grocery, and pharmacy, delivery service provider to require delivery riders or drivers to advance any monetary amount for the fulfillment of orders."

"In case of cancellation of confirmed orders, the food, grocery, and pharmacy delivery service provider shall still pay the delivery riders or drivers for the service fee due them as if the transaction was successful," reads Senate Bill 2302.

The bill adds that "in turn, it shall be the duty of service providers to pursue claims for collection from its cancelling customers."

The bill carries penalty of paying fine and/or imprisonment upon conviction for any food, grocery, and pharmacy delivery service provider who will be found to be in violation of the

prohibition on requiring monetary advances from delivery riders or drivers.

Pangilinan echoed the provision in the bill that the "Know Your Customer" rule is a task of the service providers.

"Sila ang may app kung saan naka-register ang customers, nandun ang kanilang impormasyon gaya ng mobile number at address, at minsan credit at debit card pa. Sila ang may kakayanan at obligasyon na alamin kung sino ang customer nila, hindi ang mga rider," he explained.

With Covid-19 and its variants still spreading, keeping many people in their homes, delivery riders bring to the people the needed connection to the outside world - from their favorite dishes to everyday groceries, and even medicines.

While the delivery business has been providing crucial employment to thousands, it is also bringing money to big companies and entrepreneurs.

"Kailangang bigyang proteksyon ang ating mga riders. Suklian natin ang serbisyo nila sa atin," Pangilinan said.