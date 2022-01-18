Submit Release
Ruiz Congratulates Murphy, Oliver on Start of Second Term

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement today congratulating Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver on the start of their second term:

 

“I want to congratulate Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver on being sworn in for their second term in office. As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the impact it has had on communities around the state, I look forward to working together to address the most pressing issues facing New Jersey children and families. You have been an incredible ally over the past four years and while immense challenges lie ahead, I am confident we will continue to address systemic inequities, and improve the lives of our residents in the years ahead.”

