New online magic class grows in popularity among homeschool students

Magic Class Academy is an online magic course for homeschool students that teaches easy-to-learn magic tricks as a way to grow in confidence and creativity.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, Arizona Magic Class LLC today announces Magic Class Academy, a new online curriculum for homeschool students that teaches easy-to-learn magic tricks as a way to grow in confidence and creativity.

“With more students learning from home than ever before, Magic Class Academy provides an outlet for creativity that students and parents can get excited about,” says Kevin Warren, founder at Magic Class Academy.

Parents purchase the course and get lifetime access to allow their students to learn and amaze. The course includes 25 pre-recorded interactive lessons and 11 easy-to perform magic tricks. Some tricks students will learn include, making a signed coin penetrate a sealed soda can only to open the can and reveal the coin inside, and breaking a rubber band then restoring it back to its normal condition without ever leaving sight.

One example of an included confidence-building lesson is, "Learning the Five Secrets to Being in Front of People" and "How to Create Stories with Your Magic Tricks."

According to a case study published in Health Psychology Research, “Self-esteem scores after the magic camp were significantly higher than the self-esteem scores before camp. Findings were validated by the participants, who described gains in self-esteem after participating in the magic camp, and by the parents’ statements regarding the positive impact on their child’s psychological well-being.”

“Magic Class Academy is a groundbreaking service in the homeschool community because parents are always looking for wholesome, engaging additions to their curriculum,” says Warren.

For a limited time, parents can get an inside look at Magic Class Academy by watching a free magic trick mini course designed to provide students with 3 tricks they can use to amaze their friends.

For more information on Magic Class Academy visit www.magicclassacademy.com/academy