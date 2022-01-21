Elite Connections International CEO, Sherri Murphy, Examines How the Pandemic Fueled the Rise of Serious Dating

sherri murphy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If social media is anything to go by, the pandemic has put dating and relationships on double time. Hinge matches who locked down together after three dates. Couples who didn’t know each other be longstanding partners who decided to start a family or buy a property earlier than they might have done because, well, there hasn’t been much else to do these past two years.

Elite Connections International CEO, Sherri Murphy, believes that pandemic has severely changed the way in which people are dating in the modern era. "We noticed quickly when the pandemic hit that many singles wanted to be in a relationship," states Murphy. "They found ways to meet (zoom and phone calls). They went on hikes and ate outdoors. Many jumped into relationships a little too quickly."

According to Match’s 2021 Singles in America study, which surveyed 5,000 single people in the U.S. in August, 53% of app daters are now “prioritizing their search for a relationship more than before the pandemic.” The same study also found that 58% of app daters have shifted toward “intentional dating,” and 69% of users are being more honest with their potential partners. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that after a year and a half of fear and uncertainty, commitment is now extremely sexy.

Murphy continues, "The key issue was it made people realize they don’t want to be alone. They became much more serious about finding love and that trend seems to have continued. Times have changed and Politics are an issue now for many, when it never was before."

While the pandemic has been described as 'the great accelerator', there’s a bubbling counter-narrative too. Online dating site Plenty of Fish has coined the term 'hesidating': "Feeling indifferent about dating, unsure if you want to date seriously or casually because life in general is so uncertain right now." According to their research, 70% of single people are feeling this uncertainty.

"Some people won’t date vaccinated people and some won’t date unvaccinated. If the post-vaccination dating boom is any indication, singles appear to be less obsessed with casual sex and more interested in dating with the intention of finding a monogamous relationship," concludes Murphy.

Elite Connections International was founded in Los Angeles in 1994. Elite Connections International is a private and exclusive professional dating agency.

Sherri Murphy, president and founder of Elite Connections International, has grown her tremendous business over two decades. With glowing customer reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, it's evident that Sherri has a lot to be proud of. Sherri stated, "I am proud to have hired an amazing staff of matchmakers and scouts that work in all office locations. I am truly inspired personally and professionally by the motto, "Finding love is the most important thing in your life."

Under Sherri's leadership, Elite Connections has redefined the personalized approach to matchmaking. Matchmakers consider everything from personal goals, background, and religion to all the subtle nuances that make an individual unique. Each of their professional matchmakers knows all of their clients personally and keeps them in mind with each new single they meet. It's this personalized approach to professional matchmaking that not only sets them apart from other agencies but allows them to make thoughtful successful introductions.

