LES Art Gallery Yakusoku Grand Opening, Featuring Traditional Japanese Works

On Saturday, 1/29, a new LES art gallery, Yakusoku, will have its grand opening from 2-8 pm. Yakusoku will be displaying works that highlight Japanese culture.

Founded during the pandemic, Yakusoku aims to bring the experience of shopping in rural towns in Japan to New York.”
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, Jan. 29th, 2022, a new lower east side art gallery, Yakusoku ~ Living Art from Japan, will be having its grand opening from 2-8 pm. Yakusoku, opened by gallerist Samuel Noto, will be displaying works that highlight Japanese culture in New York.

Founded during the pandemic, Yakusoku aims to bring the experience of shopping in rural towns in Japan to New York. The gallery focuses on heirloom-quality, handcrafted Japanese works from highly respected kilns in Japan. These works are made using traditional Japanese techniques that are hundreds of years old but this curated collection is suitable for modern New York lifestyles.

Originally a professor and her student, founders Keiko Nishioka and Samuel Noto share a vision of enriching daily lives with art. Bonded by a shared love for calligraphy, pottery and other traditional Japanese art forms, Nishioka and Noto have forged partnerships with kilns and artisans that are renown domestically in Japan.

We are honored to present works from artists in Koishiwara, Fukuoka; Bizen, Okayama; Hasami, Nagasaki; and Kyoto.

Where: 88 Clinton Street, New York, NY, 10002

When: Sat. January 29th, 2-8 pm

Who: Open to the Public

About Keiko Nishioka: Studied calligraphy for many years in Japan and is a Japanese Master Calligrapher. Nishioka sensei is an adjunct instructor in Japanese at the University of Rochester.

About Samuel Noto: Studied kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending with gold, in Japan and graduated from University of Rochester with a B.A. in Japanese. Noto is an investor, entrepreneur and art collector who has forged strong relationships with kilns and artisans in Japan.

