Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Jerry McNerney

“I want to thank Jerry McNerney for his sixteen years of service to the U.S. House of Representatives and to the people of Northern California. A talented legislator, a good friend, and a trusted colleague, Jerry has been a highly effective voice for his constituents throughout his years in office. I’ve been proud to work with him to stand up for America’s veterans and to enact policies that help more of our people access opportunities to achieve economic security. As a Member of the House Committees on Energy and Commerce and on Science, Space, and Technology, Jerry has applied his background in science and mathematics to the work of ensuring that our government supports critical research, science- and data-based solutions, and economic policies that grow our advanced technology manufacturing base. His commitment to our environment and addressing the global climate crisis and its impact on Californians is unmatched. “I join in applauding Jerry’s outstanding service to California, to the House, and to our country, and I send him and his wife Mary and their family my best wishes as he prepares to retire from office. I look forward to continuing to partner with Jerry over the coming months to keep helping people in Northern California and across America build back better from the pandemic and ensure that our government is working For the People.”