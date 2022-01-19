Leading Tech Entrepreneur, Ed Kushins, Examines the Blending Worlds of Real Estate and Technology

ed kushins 2

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture capital investments in "real estate technology companies" hit $32 billion this year, according to a report<https://creti.org/2021-real-estate-tech-vc-funding-report>; from the Center for Real Estate Technology & Innovation, narrowly beating out the previous annual record, $31.6 billion, set in 2019.

Leading Tech Entrepreneur, Ed Kushins, believes that the world of technology and real estate are much more symbiotic now more than ever, and that is not going to change anytime soon. Kushins states, "Technology has certainly transformed the marketing of real estate but at the same time has leveled the playing field for buyers and sellers, brokers and agents. Almost everyone has instant online access to the same data; home address, description, photos, price, school district, maps, and comparisons to other properties.

The report did not clarify its definition of real estate technology. The proptech sector had received $9.5 billion<https://therealdeal.com/2021/11/23/proptech-fundraising-hits-9-5b-record/>; from investors and venture capital as of mid-November, according to CB Insights data, breaking the annual record of $9 billion set in 2019. Still, the CRETI figure represents a 28 percent increase from the same report in 2020.

"Friendly website design offering intuitive navigation and easy access to relevant information will be common denominators among successful providers," continues Kushins. "But the real estate transaction remains one of the few that still needs a lot of personal handholding along the way and is ultimately closed with the assistance and involvement of a real person, a real estate broker or agent."

The report broke down the amount of venture capital filtering into real estate by both sector and stage. Residential real estate accounted for nearly half (49.1 percent) of venture capital. The multifamily sector, counted separately from commercial real estate, ranked second with 20.8 percent, while construction and commercial real estate accounted for 18.9 percent and 7.6 percent of investment, respectively.

"So, while the segment may be popularly categorized as 'real estate technology', the purchase of property is still one of the largest private or corporate financial transactions, and providing superior personal customer service throughout the process, all the way to closing, will ultimately distinguish and differentiate the players," concludes Ed Kushins.

Ed Kushins, Founder of VacationPropertyPartners and Home Exchange

A former US Navy Submarine Officer and successful businessman, in 1992 Ed created HomeExchange.com, one of the first online communities on the internet, pioneering the sharing economy before the term was even coined, paving the way for companies such as Uber, Airbnb and others. A sought-after expert on travel and the sharing economy, he’s spoken at seminars, on panels, and at conferences around the world and has been featured in major media including feature articles in the NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and numerous international publications.

After selling HomeExchange.com in 2017, Ed saw the opportunity for blending owning and sharing to allow millions of families to realize their dream of owning a vacation home. His vision for VacationPropertyPartners.com is an easy-to-use website that incorporates tools and features that make owning a vacation home with a partner affordable, comfortable and worry-free. Vacation Property Partners makes owning a vacation home more affordable for everyone by cutting the cost of ownership in half.

Ed is an active member of Rotary International and a longtime supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. When he’s not roaming the globe with his wife, Terry, he remains active by hiking, swimming and golfing. They live in Hermosa Beach, California.