Versasec expands into Romania through new reseller, IT Click & Services S.R.L. (ClickServ)
The Versasec ClickServ partnership introduces Strong Identity Access Management Solutions to Romanian Market.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, the leader in credentials management systems (CMS), today announced it has added a new reseller partner, IT CLICK & SERVICES S.R.L (ClickServ), a cybersecurity security solutions provider, to address the growing demand for Versasec security identity and access management (IAM) solutions in Romania.
As a Versasec reseller partner, IT Click & Services will help deploy Versasec’s vSEC:CMS products in Romania, the 6th most populous member state in the European Union. Versasec’s vSEC:CMS provides all needed software tools to administer and manage PKI and FIDO credentials such as smart cards securely and conveniently.
While most companies recognize the importance of validating user identities with two-factor authentication (2FA), managing 2FA implementations with proprietary in-house or multiple commercial solutions can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity and access management. Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in both small- or large-scale projects.
“Our company has more than 20 years’ experience in providing clients across the Romanian market a wide range of IT solutions and services for banking and finance, retail, hospitality and health industries,” said Augustin Dragan, Managing Director at IT Click & Services. “By partnering as a reseller for Versasec, we can now provide more impactful management for their cybersecurity solutions, particularly among our cloud services, cloud solutions and other customers.”
“Expanding our reach into the fast-growing Romanian market requires a great partner, and we’ve found that in IT Click & Services,” said Joakim Thorén, Versasec Founder and CEO. “In recent years, Romania has become a major center for mobile technology and more, and Bucharest is now known as a leading financial and industrial center. Our presence there, with a well respected partner, will help address the area’s growing need for multi-factor user identity management.”
About IT Click & Services (ClickServ)
With over 20 years experience on the Romanian market, at IT Click we provide our clients a wide range of products and services that includes: sales and services for office and IT equipment (servers, desktops, multifunctional, printers, cash registers etc), and networking equipment for Banking and Finance, Retail, Hospitality and Health Industries. Starting from 2021 we are developing partnerships to provide Cloud services and solutions together with Cyber Security services and solutions.
Joakim Thoren
Versasec LLC
email us here