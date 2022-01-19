The Baconer Announces Partnership w/ Italian Culinary Destination, Eataly; Stores Feature Award-Winning XXL Bacon Steaks

The Baconer's 2022 Award-Winning Heritage Bacon Steaks—Good Food Foundation, Charcuterie Category. #gimmebacon

The Baconer’s Authentic, High Quality & Responsibly-Sourced Products Reinforce Eataly’s Vision to Give Customers an Experience to Interact with Exceptional Food

Eataly is a gastronomic wonderland. Their value proposition to bring the best regional food products to consumers aligns with our vision and propels us forward as we disrupt the bacon category.” — Camilo Velasquez, CEO and co-founder, The Baconer

EMERYVILLE, CA, USA, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benvenuto! In stores now and just in time to help consumers elevate their 2022 culinary lineup to new heights, The Baconer —the craft producer leading innovation in the bacon aisle—announced a partnership with Eataly , the immersive Italian marketplace. Through the partnership, Eataly shoppers can discover The Baconer products including their 2022 award-winning XXL Bacon Steaks, Smoked Lardons, Small Batch Bacon Strips, and Ground Bacon. The Baconer’s lineup of products is available in the meat department next to the butcher counter in Eataly stores including: Eataly Boston, Eataly Chicago, Eataly Dallas, Eataly L.A., Eataly NYC Flatiron, and Eataly NYC Downtown.“In identifying a partner for The Baconer’s next phase of growth, it was important to find a leading food marketplace with a shared passion for inspiring people with the most authentic, high-quality and hand-crafted products,” said Camilo Velasquez, CEO and co-founder, The Baconer. “Eataly is a gastronomic wonderland. Their value proposition to bring the best regional food products to consumers aligns with our vision, and propels us forward as we continue to disrupt the bacon category.”The Original Bacon Slingers, Camilo Velasquez and Elisa Lewis, were a part of an underground supper Club, feeding neighborhood folks five- to seven-course meals, complete with a wine pairing in their shared industrial loft apartment. It was here that this dynamic duo began learning to cure their own meats. The husband-and-wife team moved to California and The Baconer got its start producing in a local commissary in Oakland, CA, selling on weekends at Bay Area farmers markets. Fast forward a few years and today The Baconer's indulgently thick cut bacon offerings are expertly smoked and cut in Cloverdale, CA with the same attention to detail and quality that set them apart from the start. Now headquartered in Emeryville, CA, The Baconer is a leading craft producer focused on redefining how Americans think about, prepare, cook with and enjoy responsibly-sourced, premium quality bacon and related products.The Eataly concept was born from Oscar Farinetti’s idea sketched on a piece of paper in November 2002. The idea was simple: to gather under one roof high-quality food at sustainable and reasonable prices for ALL, celebrate Italian biodiversity, and create an informal, natural, and simple place to eat, shop, and learn. Established in 2007 in Turin—home of the slow food movement—Eataly now operates quality Italian markets in 11 countries around the world. Eataly is well regarded for its authentically prepared Italian foods and its use of high-quality Italian and local ingredients. Eataly locations offer an expansive marketplace, restaurant and even cooking school—the combination of which makes for an experience not found anywhere else.“When shoppers come to Eataly—they know to expect high-quality ingredients—which is why partnering with Baconer was a perfect fit,” said Pete Molinari, Head of Meat and Seafood at Eataly. “They craft artisanal bacon products that are not only delicious, but crafted with care, by people who share our passion for eating better and living better.”About EatalyFocused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all, Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers experience food, beverage, and culture. At Eataly, guests have the unique opportunity to experience Italian culture through markets, counters, cafés, restaurants and educational offerings that explore the best food and beverage options Italy's 20 regions, and the world has to offer. Since Oscar Farinetti first opened Eataly Torino in 2007, his philosophy has spread to over 40 stores across the world, including the U.S. flagship NYC Flatiron (2010), Chicago (2013), NYC Downtown (2016), Boston (2016), L.A. (2017), Vegas (2018), Toronto (2019), Dallas (2020) and Silicon Valley (coming in 2022). To learn more about Eataly please visit www.Eataly.com About The BaconerSituated in the epicenter of farm-to-table cuisine, The Baconer is creating new ways to enjoy America's favorite food—bacon—for today’s generation of home cooks, chefs and photo-snapping foodies. We’ve perfected a collection of craft bacon and related products that offer something genuinely unique and inspires our customers to cook absurdly delicious meals. Our team of food enthusiasts prioritizes high-quality responsible sourcing and exceptional ingredients to craft our richly-flavored products. With specialty items like award-winning XXL Bacon Steaks, Smoked Lardons, Ground Bacon, all-natural bacon rubs, and virtual cooking experiences, we put you in control of your own culinary adventure. The Baconer donates a percentage of product to organizations supporting universal access to high-quality, nourishing, and responsibly-sourced food. Based in Emeryville, CA, our hand-crafted products are available online and at select retail locations nationwide, including Eataly. The Baconer has also partnered with leading brands —Food52 (nationwide) and Good Eggs (CA). For more information on The Baconer visit thebaconer.com, and join our #BaconFam on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest.

