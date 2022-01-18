Auditor McGuiness: Time is Now to Secure Provider Status for Delaware’s Pharmacists

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness today released a new special report that reviews federal and state legislation concerning pharmacists’ provider status and shows that Delaware is one of only 13 states yet to pass reimbursement and provider status legislation.

“Pharmacists have been long on the frontlines of healthcare, which has become more obvious since the pandemic,” said McGuiness, who is a licensed immunizing pharmacist and small-business owner. “And despite widespread support, pharmacies across the country are affected by antiquated models that ask pharmacists to do more with less.”

McGuiness’ new special report, “Strengthening our Frontlines,” looks at current physician shortages and existing problems with access to care within the First State. At the beginning of the COVID-19 state of emergency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services expanded the scope of authority for licensed pharmacists to order and administer select COVID-19 treatments, such as oral anti-viral medications.

“Pharmacists work alongside fellow healthcare heroes to develop protocols, administer vaccinations, establish and operate testing clinics, and provide curbside delivery for pre-pandemic health maintenance,” McGuiness said. “It is time for Delaware’s General Assembly to institute lasting changes to pharmacists’ scope of authority.”

Read the new special report, “Strengthening our Frontlines: Securing Provider Status for Delaware’s Pharmacists,” here.

