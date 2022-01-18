Submit Release
F&G Commission meeting Jan. 26-27 in Boise

The Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at the new Fish and Game Headquarters Office located at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. A public hearing will begin on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. MST in the Sawtooth Room. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MST Jan. 27 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public, and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

  • Fish and Game staff will propose the 2022-2023 upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons and limits. Commission is scheduled to make a final decision.
  • Staff will present an overview of the Draft Bighorn Sheep Management Plan and seek Commission approval to release the draft for public comment.
  • Fish and Game staff have drafted a turkey management plan that will provide guidance on harvest recommendations for the next 6 years. Commission is scheduled to make a final decision.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Meeting ID: 936 8235 8350

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

