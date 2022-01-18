History Division Celebrates Black History Month 2022

(DOVER, Del. — Jan. 18, 2022) — During the month of February 2022, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring five special events in commemoration of African American History Month, an annual observance celebrating the invaluable contributions that the Black community has made to the culture and history of the United States. All programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/01/06/hca-african-american-history-month-2022/.

Tom Pulmano in seafaring garb. Pulmano’s virtual program “Free and Fettered: Black Sailors and the War of 1812” can be viewed on the Zwaanendael Museum’s Facebook page beginning on Feb. 17, 2022.

NOTE: Due to health and safety precautions, programs may be rescheduled, cancelled or converted to virtual presentations. Check each presenter’s website or social media for the latest info.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 “Preserving African-American History in Delaware: Highlighting Vibrant Communities Through Research and the ‘Green Book.’ ” Presentation by historian Carlton Hall of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ State Historic Preservation Office on the “Green Book,” a travel and vacation guidebook for people of color during the segregation era. Limited seating. Registration required and available on the library’s website. Subsequent registrants may watch the program via Zoom. South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach. 2 p.m. 302-858-5518.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 “Desegregating Delaware: Louis Redding and Education in the First State.” Virtual program in which lead interpreter Gavin Malone of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House discusses how two cases that local attorney Louis Redding took on in the early 1950s began the process of desegregating Delaware’s education system and impacted civil rights efforts on a national level. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 11 a.m. 302-744-5054.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 “Free and Fettered: Black Sailors and the War of 1812.” Virtual program in which historical interpreter Tom Pulmano of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum explores the lives of Delaware’s Black sailors who served as free, enslaved or impressed men during the War of 1812. Program is pre-recorded and will be available on the museum’s Facebook page beginning at 4 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2022. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 “Highlights of African American History in Delaware.” Video in which historic site interpreter Joan Foster and lead interpreter Juliette Wurm of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum bring to life information from the museum’s exhibit on African American history in Delaware. Video includes the stories of the Hawkins Family, the Colored Conventions, the Buttonwood and Booker T. Washington schools as well as Black Delaware luminaries. Video available on the museum’s Facebook page beginning on Feb. 25, 2022. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 Guided visitation of the African burial ground at the John Dickinson Plantation. Guided visitation leads participants to the African burial ground which is believed to be the final resting place for enslaved and free Black men, women and children who died on the plantation. Guests will engage with guides about the historical context and archaeological research of the site. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. 2 p.m. Visitors should wear clothing that accounts for current weather conditions. Admission free but reservations are required by calling 302-739-3277.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum (closed Dec. 31, 2021 through the spring of 2022), The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

Contact: Jim Yurasek Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Phone: 302-577-5170 E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov Web: http://history.delaware.gov