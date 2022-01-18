Trade Show Assistance Grants Now Available

January 18, 2022 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications for the Trade Show Assistance Grant program. This funding helps Vermont agriculture and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit, and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers.

Funding for these matching grants comes from the Working Lands Enterprise and provide 50% reimbursements for eligible trade show-related expenses to help businesses connect with wholesale buyers. Funding may be used for the following approved expenses:

travel and accommodations

marketing assets and booth design

registration fees (including booth space and educational sessions)

booth fees including furnishings and utilities

shipping/freight; and other marketing costs (samples, printing, etc.)

Proposed trade show(s) must be in the business to business (wholesale) format. Direct to consumer shows will only be eligible on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may include up to 5 trade shows in their yearly marketing plan for up to $5,000 in eligible reimbursements. For this funding round, VAAFM has a special interest in supporting wood and forestry businesses in their trade show marketing efforts.

Applications will be accepted through March 2, 2022. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow to learn more and apply today.

Questions related to the Trade Show Assistance Grant program should be directed to Kristen Wirkkala at 802-522-3742 or kristen.wirkkala@vermont.gov .