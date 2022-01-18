Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,854 in the last 365 days.

Trade Show Assistance Grants Now Available

January 18, 2022 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications for the Trade Show Assistance Grant program. This funding helps Vermont agriculture and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit, and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers.

Funding for these matching grants comes from the Working Lands Enterprise and provide 50% reimbursements for eligible trade show-related expenses to help businesses connect with wholesale buyers. Funding may be used for the following approved expenses:

  • travel and accommodations
  • marketing assets and booth design
  • registration fees (including booth space and educational sessions)
  • booth fees including furnishings and utilities
  • shipping/freight; and other marketing costs (samples, printing, etc.)

Proposed trade show(s) must be in the business to business (wholesale) format. Direct to consumer shows will only be eligible on a case-by-case basis.  Applicants may include up to 5 trade shows in their yearly marketing plan for up to $5,000 in eligible reimbursements.  For this funding round, VAAFM has a special interest in supporting wood and forestry businesses in their trade show marketing efforts.

Applications will be accepted through March 2, 2022. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow to learn more and apply today.

Questions related to the Trade Show Assistance Grant program should be directed to Kristen Wirkkala at 802-522-3742 or kristen.wirkkala@vermont.gov .

You just read:

Trade Show Assistance Grants Now Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.