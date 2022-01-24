RICOVR highlights benefits of point-of-care drug testing in global scientific peer-reviewed journal collaboration
Point-of-care drug testing devices can accurately detect drugs-of-abuse and increase safety within communities & workplaces.
With the help of the rapid point-of-care testing, one can use immensely sensitive nanosensor technology that was once only available in labs.”PRINCETON, NJ, US, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RICOVR Healthcare announces a scientific publication on emerging point-of-care devices for drug testing. The article, “Emerging trends in point-of-care sensors for illicit drugs analysis,” was published in the prestigious peer-reviewed Talanta journal and was authored by Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder and CEO of RICOVR Healthcare along with Manisha Dagara, Sangeeta Yadav, V.V.R. Sai, & Jitendra Satijac.
— Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder and CEO, RICOVR Healthcare
According to the article, “Consumption of illicit narcotic drugs and fatal or criminal activities under their influence has become an utmost concern worldwide. These drugs influence an individual's feelings, perceptions, and emotions by altering the state of consciousness and thus can result in serious safety breaches at critical workplaces.”
To overcome these problems, point-of-care drug-testing devices have become very important in recent times. Law enforcement agencies and employers use these testing devices to increase safety and lower risk.
Progress has been made on the different electrochemical and optical nanosensors. They have been designed and developed solely to analyze illicit drugs like cocaine (COC), benzodiazepine (BZDs), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), opioids (OPs), amphetamines & methamphetamine.
"With the help of the rapid point-of-care testing, one can use immensely sensitive nanosensor technology that was once only available in labs. It will make great changes in detecting illicit drug use at workplaces, roadside, and other places," said Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder and CEO, RICOVR Healthcare.
These electrochemical and optical nanosensors come with multiple sensing modalities and evolving parameters like real-time monitoring or measuring with the help of a smart user interface. It is a versatile technique and aids in understanding the pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic effects from the use of illicit drugs.
The full journal article can be accessed by clicking here.
About RICOVR Healthcare
RICOVR Healthcare is the creator of the XALIVA™ rapid diagnostics platform that provides high-quality, rapid diagnostics results using a small amount of saliva. Company’s product pipeline includes rapid point-of-care tests for THC, drugs-of-abuse, and infectious diseases. The Company boasts a distinguished advisory board and management team of scientists and engineers committed to making a positive impact on society. In addition, the company has strong partnerships with leading research institutions and medical device manufacturing companies around the globe. To learn more about RICOVR Healthcare, visit www.ricovr.com.
Kyle Muse
RICOVR Healthcare
info@ricovr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter