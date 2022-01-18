eZ-XPO Announces the World's 1st All-in-1 Hybrid Work 365 Solution for Remote Work and Hybrid Event

Unlock the Power of Hybrid Work 365 to Unleash the Benefits of Both Remote Work eZ-XPO - Unique Differentiators Comparison Table by Features Virtual Exhibit Hall

Hybrid Work 365 revolutionizes remote work and events to close out silos across multiple divisions and partners for better productivity and higher ROI

With the eZ-XPO Hybrid Work 365 solution, every organization can transform its workforce environment to offer employees more flexibility to get things done for remote work and hybrid events.” — Matt Fok, CEO & Founder, eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the World's 1st All-in-1 Hybrid Work 365 Solution for both remote work and hybrid event for all employees, partners, and customers 24/7 and 365 days for hybrid events, and remote work.

Forrester predicts that 70% of US and European companies will pivot to a hybrid work model post-pandemic. According to the latest survey by Owl Labs, 81% of those surveyed believe their employer will continue to support remote work after COVID-19. Mercer, an HR and workplace benefits consulting firm, surveyed 800 employers. 94% of these employers stated the work productivity was the same or higher since employees started working from home.

eZ-XPO – Hybrid Work 365 consists of all the key features for all employees, partners, and customers to engage and collaborate for all both hybrid work and event needs:

1. eZ-XPO – Virtual Office Network 365 – empowers all employees, partners, and customers to connect and engage with live group chat, text chat, and video chat. Visitors can check in, leave a message and book a meeting virtually anytime.

2. eZ-XPO – Virtual Hybrid Event Network 365 – host hybrid or virtual events (i.e., virtual summit/conference, trade show, training) with all partners and customers. With the eZ-XPO personalization engine, Attendees can easily connect and engage with exhibitors in a virtual booth through live chat (text chat or video) chat. Exhibitors and sponsors can gain marketing analytics and insights on attendees and content. The platform also integrates with CRM (Customer Relationship Management) vendors such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Mailchimp, and much more and can feed hot leads directly to the exhibitor.

3. eZ-XPO – Virtual Intelligence Network 365 – create a new "Amazon Alexa" or "IBM Watson" by connecting all subject-matter experts, employees, partners, and customers to share insights and knowledge with AI Chatbot. The AI Chatbot can relearn and retrain subject matter topics 24/7.

"eZ-XPO's vision to connect all stakeholders virtually anytime anywhere has been our core strategy way before the COVID-19 pandemic. With the eZ-XPO Hybrid Work solution, every organization can transform its workforce environment to offer employees more flexibility to get things done for remote work and hybrid events.

The ultimate benefits are tremendous because it can close out all silos of internal and external organizations to nurture daily collaborative opportunities. Finally, not only can we keep everyone SAFE, and also boost bottom line higher ROI with less costs and time, help save the planet from reducing carbon footprint," said Matt Fok, CEO and Founder of eZ-XPO.

For more detailed information about eZ-Xpo – Hybrid Work 365 Solution, please book a FREE consultation here.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

