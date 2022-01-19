Plan South America Launches Singles Travel Experiences
Small Group Adventures for Single Travelers in 2022
Match's 2021 Singles in America Study Proves Travelers Make Great Partners
Ever thought of meeting someone special while exploring the Andean foothills on horseback with gauchos; or while learning to surf in Costa Rica or while dining in Mexico? Plan South America, the award-winning tour operator, thinks like-minded single travelers with dating app fatigue just might.
Match’s 11th Annual Singles in America Study shared that 83% of singles want someone open-minded and accepting of differences, while 80% desire someone who has a life of their own. These two qualities ranked higher than physical attractiveness which only 78% cared about. As singles care less about looks, and more about emotional connections, travel has an opportunity to bring the best out of everyone, especially when they’ve been landlocked over the pandemic.
“Single travelers have always been open-minded to new experiences and destinations, with the journey leaving them more open to the differences in people and culture. Single travelers don’t standby waiting for the invitation to experience life. They have a life of their own and seize the opportunity to travel the way they want to. Our curated experiences are aimed at bringing those like-minded travelers together, putting them in situations to experience destinations, while meeting new people,” shares Harry Hastings, founder of Plan South America.
Highly tailored small group trips are curated by Plan South America to bring together kindred spirits of a similar age and lifestyle, weaving elements of wellness, skill-building, gastronomy, and adventure. Here are just some of the experiences curated for single travelers seeking a team player, a sous chef, an adrenaline junkie, or wine lover to name a few.
SEEKING TEAM PLAYER
SEEKING RIDING PARTNER
ANDES ON HORSEBACK | ARGENTINA
Perhaps the greatest Patagonian adventure of them all.
Dates: February 22-28, 2022
Guide Price: $5,600 per person
Group size: 8
This is the African safari camp – wild, cozy, quietly stylish – transposed to Patagonia. The week-long riding adventure features morning rides to lookout points for delicious picnics, shady siestas, and river swims, before meandering back to camp for sundowners and feasts of plenty. On the third day, guests embark on a 2-day expedition to Fly Camp, fording rivers and threading through lowland pastures and petrified forests. There is an awesome traverse along the spine of the Andes, banked on either side by sheer shale cliffs. A jaw-dropping volcanic moonscape known as the Pass of Tears. Guests will then descend into lush prairies where the horses take water and cool their bellies in the river before dropping further into a forest glade. Tents have been set up, a campfire is roaring, beers are cooling in the river and a brilliant camp chef will be hard at work.
The ride has a capacity for 8 guests and runs from the middle of November to the end of February. The guide is Jakob von Plessen, who has been leading expeditions for some 20 years in Kenya and Argentina. Experienced riders are preferred, and the 7-night program is inclusive of all meals and activities. The horses are in excellent condition – sure-footed and well mannered. Meals tend to be strong on meat and fish, but special dietary requirements can be catered for.
SEEKING DINNER DATE
GASTRONOMY & ARTISANS | MEXICO
A journey to the gastronomic heart of Oaxaca coupled with warm sands of the Pacific coast.
Dates: March 20-30, 2022
Guide Price: $5,200 per person
Group size: 12
The journey begins in Oaxaca City, in southern Mexico. The region is synonymous with mezcal, embroidery and textiles, pre-Hispanic and Spanish colonial architecture, stunning contemporary design, and some of the best food in the country. The first 5 nights of the trip will feature mezcal tasting, a weaving workshop, cooking classes, and treks into into the Sierra Madre mountains. Travelers can choose which activities appeal, and there will be plenty of time to explore the markets and relax by the pool.
It is a six-hour drive to Puerto Escondido, stopping for a good lunch on the way. We have booked our favorite design hotel for 5 nights on the beach, with options for surf and dive classes, yoga and meditation, as well as a visit to Japanese architect Tadao Ando’s stunning artist retreat, Casa Wabi.
SEEKING WAVE CHASER
SURF & RIDE | COSTA RICA
The Guanacaste Experience: Surf, ride & stretch.
Date: March 15-26, 2022
Guide Price: $4,700 per person
Group size: 12
Costa Rica booms with life. This 10-day adventure is for those who want to connect with nature. The first stop will be an ecolodge in northern Guanacaste. The experience is off-grid heaven (with a little WIFI thrown in!). The lodge overlooks a freshwater river and is surrounded by lush tropical forest. Each day, the group will be able to choose between canopy, river swims, horseback riding, birding, trekking, and rafting. After four days of adventures around Arenal and the Tenorio National Park, it will be time to head for the coast (a five-hour drive), where we have booked four nights at a stunning boutique hotel in Malpais, Santa Teresa, with views over the Pacific. There will be quad bikes, excellent restaurants, the odd party, and for those who want them, surf lessons and yoga instruction.
Get ready for the journey of a lifetime. An adventure is guaranteed - and there might be a chance of meeting special someone along the way. Book a small group travel experience now with Plan South America. Prices listed do not include international flights.
About Plan South America: Plan South America has been handcrafting adventures to Latin America and Antarctica since 2006. Condé Nast Traveler Top Specialist ‘17-‘21, Harry Hastings, and his trip designers utilize their deep local knowledge to orchestrate every detail of the experience.
