Ready to Grow Peer Learning & Coaching Cohort Members and Facilitator Announced

The nine-month initiative, made possible by the Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund, will strengthen the ability of nonprofits to impact communities they serve

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Charitable Ventures and OneOC announced the 25 nonprofits accepted into the Ready to Grow Peer Learning & Coaching Cohort. From addressing family homelessness to bridging gaps in STEM to ending racial injustice, the organizations comprising the cohort are solving an array of critical social problems.Cohort members are 501c3 nonprofits or fiscally sponsored nonprofit projects; conduct a majority of their operations in Orange County, California; have an annual budget around or less than $1M; and are BIPOC-led and/or serving. The cohort will meet monthly from January through August of this year, and all cohort participants will receive one-on-one coaching, organizational and leadership assessment resources, a network of peers, and sector expertise. Coaches are being provided by Executive Coaches of Orange County and OneOC’s skills-based volunteer program.OC Human Relations, founded in 1991 with the purpose of developing and implementing proactive human relations programs, will facilitate the cohort and encourage openness and dialogue around organizational success, challenges, and needs.Ready to Grow is made possible by a $500,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund, which supports nonprofits, community development financial institutions, and small businesses disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.“We see the commitment of nonprofit organizations and appreciate the resources and services they bring into communities and their impact on people’s lives,” said Linda Nguyen, Community Relations Senior Consultant, Wells Fargo. “At Wells Fargo, we’re proud to support Charitable Ventures and OneOC as they host the Ready to Grow initiative and increase the sustainability of nonprofit organizations. I’m thrilled to see such innovative and impactful organizations in this cohort.”The Ready to Grow Peer Learning & Coaching Cohort includes:Affordable Housing ClearinghouseAHRI CenterArab American Civic CouncilArts & Learning ConservatoryBreakthrough San Juan CapistranoDreams for SchoolsEncore Presentation, Inc.HERstory, Inc.High School Inc. Academies FoundationHope Community ServicesNeed4BridgesOC HabitatsO.C. Justice InitiativeOrange County Herald CenterOrange County Justice FundPacific Islander Health PartnershipParenting For LiberationPeer Voices of Orange CountySanta Ana Early Learning Initiative (SAELI)The Art SpreadThe Literacy ProjectThe Mix AcademyThe Peace and Justice Law CenterThomas House Family ShelterViet Rainbow of Orange County“Conventional capacity building programs require nonprofits to have attained a level of ‘readiness’ – in terms of budget size, staffing, leadership and infrastructure – and also tend to cost a lot,” said Anne Olin, President and CEO of Charitable Ventures. “But this program is anything but conventional. By focusing on sustainability, by addressing the very real business challenges faced by smaller nonprofits focused on serving communities of color in Orange County, and by having the process underwritten by Wells Fargo, we believe that we can bring an equity-focused lens to the business planning of these important organizations.”“The organizations selected for our Ready to Grow cohort offer a wide range of services and resources to improve lives and outcomes,” said Tim Strauch, President and CEO of OneOC. “I’m excited about getting to know these nonprofits better throughout the program, and I want to thank Wells Fargo for their investment in building the capacity of our regional nonprofit sector.”To learn more about the entire Ready to Grow initiative, please visit www.readytogrowoc.org ###About Charitable Ventures:Launched in 2007, Charitable Ventures is a regional nonprofit incubator that mobilizes and supports community leaders, nonprofits, foundations and government agencies seeking to promote social change.About OneOC:Founded in 1958, OneOC serves as the “central hub” for nonprofits by providing volunteers, skills and resources to help organizations achieve their missions within the community. OneOC delivers high-impact capacity-building services to community-based organizations and their supporters, refining services in response to community needs, and sustaining nonprofits through alternative service delivery models. We provide training, consulting, back-office, and volunteer support for nonprofits, and help companies build and grow their giving and employee volunteer programs to maximize charitable activities in the community.