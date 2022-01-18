Senate President Scutari Congratulates Governor Murphy on Second Term

TRENTON – Senate President Nicholas Scutari issued the following statement today congratulating Governor Phil Murphy on the start of his second term of office:

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Governor Murphy on the start of his second term of office. As the first Democratic Governor to win reelection in more than four decades, this historic achievement comes at a time of serious challenge. We have enormous responsibilities and great opportunities that are best met by working together. With Democrats continuing to provide the leadership of both houses of the Legislature and the executive branch, we have a renewed commitment to address the needs and priorities of all the people of New Jersey.”