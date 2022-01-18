Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,803 in the last 365 days.

Senate President Scutari Congratulates Governor Murphy on Second Term

TRENTON – Senate President Nicholas Scutari issued the following statement today congratulating Governor Phil Murphy on the start of his second term of office:

 

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Governor Murphy on the start of his second term of office. As the first Democratic Governor to win reelection in more than four decades, this historic achievement comes at a time of serious challenge. We have enormous responsibilities and great opportunities that are best met by working together.  With Democrats continuing to provide the leadership of both houses of the Legislature and the executive branch, we have a renewed commitment to address the needs and priorities of all the people of New Jersey.”

You just read:

Senate President Scutari Congratulates Governor Murphy on Second Term

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.