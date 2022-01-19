Wellmind Health’s DTx courses among first to achieve NHSX DTAC compliance with independent assessment from ORCHA
Independent DTAC certification by world’s leading digital health evaluation organisation, ORCHA, ensures clinical safety standards are met for use in the NHS
Digital therapeutics are quickly coming under healthcare regulation and ORCHA's work certifying apps to the DTAC standard will prove critical in maintaining app quality in our industry sector.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellmind Health’s clinical-grade digital therapeutics (DTx), Be Mindful and Pathway through Pain, have been independently assessed to be compliant with the Digital Technology Assessment Criteria (DTAC), the new digital health assessment framework developed by NHSX. The DTAC is designed to be used by healthcare organisations to assess suppliers at the point of procurement or as part of a due diligence process, to make sure digital technologies meet the new NHSX baseline standards for health and social care.
— Richard Latham, CEO Wellmind Health
The expert independent assessment by ORCHA, the world’s leading digital health evaluation organisation, provides healthcare organisations and patients with additional confidence that the Be Mindful and Pathway through Pain programmes meet the new standards across the five DTAC components of clinical safety, data protection, technical security, interoperability, and usability and accessibility.
The Be Mindful Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) programme and Pathway through Pain Pain Management Programme (PMP) deliver significant and measurable long-term results, backed up by rigorous academic and clinical research studies, outstanding feedback from participants and providers, and confidential analytics. Course completers achieve outstanding reductions in levels of depression, anxiety and stress, and significant improvements in the self-management of chronic pain.
Using the published DTAC criteria, ORCHA provides independent assessment of digital health technologies to the DTAC standard, with components evaluated by the ORCHA assessor team and wider experts. Each of the five DTAC components is assessed under a pass/fail criteria, except for Usability and Accessibility, which is given a percentage score. The DTAC can only be passed once all sections have been approved.
Richard Latham, CEO Wellmind Health, said, “We are delighted that our Be Mindful and Pathway through Pain DTx courses have been shown to comply to the DTAC standard. The ORCHA examination was rigorous and the experienced ORCHA team were extremely helpful throughout their assessment. Digital therapeutics are quickly coming under healthcare regulation and ORCHA's work certifying apps to the DTAC standard will prove critical in maintaining app quality in our industry sector.”
Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO of ORCHA, said, “I'm delighted that Wellmind has achieved its DTAC certification with ORCHA for its Be Mindful and Pathway through Pain programmes. High-quality technology has the power to transform the lives of people living with mental health challenges, but it can be difficult to know which solutions meet the needs of the NHS and the patients it serves. In fact, only 32% of mental health apps meet baseline criteria for quality. DTAC certification through ORCHA is a benchmark that independently validates these technologies and it's great to see Wellmind join the growing list of assured providers."
ENDS
Notes to Editors
About Wellmind Health
Wellmind Health has been a pioneer in digital mental health and digital therapeutics for over a decade. NHS-commissioned, the Pathway through Pain and Be Mindful web-based courses are designed and delivered by experts and clinically proven to deliver significant and measurable long-term results. Course completers achieve outstanding reductions in levels of depression, stress and anxiety, and significant improvements in the self-management of chronic pain.
Wellmind Health’s founders first launched Meditainment, their original library of guided meditations, after recognising the incredible potential of digital mental health training when connecting their background in web production with efforts to improve their own mental health. Meditainment’s evidence-based immersive meditations enjoy a 5-star Trustpilot rating and are an integral part of Pathway through Pain.
The Wellmind Health team is dedicated to providing high-quality digital interventions, analytics and reporting that improve outcomes and make a real and lasting impact on real lives, healthcare services, companies, and society.
Amy Dron
Wellmind Health
+44 7808 295959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn