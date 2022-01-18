New Fashion-Focused Social Media Platform Helps Create Next-Generation Influencers
Stylistah gives users the star treatment on the front page of its websiteNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stylistah is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art social media platform that helps ordinary people become fashion influencers.
After signing up for free at stylistah.com, people can start uploading photos and will be featured on the site’s front page. Users tag photos with their favorite brands and link items to product pages where these items are sold. From the profile page, users can also follow each other on all major social media platforms to build a strong following.
The global website has the ability to translate content to any language in the world. It allows users and fashion gurus to add sponsors to profiles, and users can add special coupon codes to their tags in order to receive commissions from product sales.
“Stylistah is absolutely the perfect opportunity for young people and fashionistas to become preferred influencers,” said Andrey Alishayev, the Founder and CEO of Stylistah. “We will help lower the unemployment rate since so many younger people are looking for a meaningful career and need the right roadmap with a proven strategy to make a living and work in an industry that is fun and profitable. This is the time to get into the influencer business. Our platform is a simple solution for people ready to make a statement and build a substantial following, as it’s the only website with tagging and linking capabilities. Stylistah helps you to become a legitimate and respected influencer.”
For more information, watch a Stylistah commercial at youtu.be/gJlH6jpZ0KA. To sign up, visit stylistah.com or email info@stylistah.com. The Stylistah app can also be downloaded for Android and iOS.
