Company Bench Helps Organizations Hire Remote Software Developers Amidst The Omicron Scare 

The online portal facilitates immediate hiring of IT contractors

Company Bench, an online portal for hiring and deploying IT resources, helps organizations get remote software developers on board in the wake of rising Omicron cases. The platform allows recruiters and companies in search of IT contractors to make immediate hires by stating their requirements.

As the COVID crisis has bounced back, the entire world is witnessing a surge in cases. While some organizations were limping back to normalcy, the Omicron-led wave has made them go back to working remotely. Considering the difficulties faced by businesses in hiring skilled IT contractors, Company Bench provides them with a centralized platform that puts a range of software developers at their disposal.

To help organizations stay in sync with the current trends and technologies prevalent in the market, Company Bench lists developers that are trained in niche and relevant technologies, including Salesforce, Vlocity, Workday, UiPath, CloudCraze, Demandware, Blockchain, Python, Shopify, and more. The portal allows organizations to state their requirements and have a suitable developer on board within 24 hours.

Company Bench provides a range of cooperation models to organizations looking for software developers. Through staff augmentation, companies can hire contractors to work with their in-house teams on specific projects. Through direct hires, companies can hire suitable software developers for handling entire projects. The portal also allows organizations to hire dedicated trainers to get their employees trained in specific skills. The simple UI of the portal allows visitors to navigate easily through the platform for making seamless hires.

Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Company Bench, believes that his venture would help businesses breathe a sigh of relief in the wake of a global pandemic. He says, “One of the biggest issues faced by organizations in all major industries during the pandemic has always been difficulty in hiring the right employees. Not all organizations can afford to spend time and money going through an elaborate hiring process while struggling with the COVID crisis. With Company Bench, we aim at simplifying the process of hiring skilled IT contractors by helping organizations scan through multiple options on a centralized platform. We hope our services are able to change the approach towards hiring IT staff for the better.”

About Company Bench

Company Bench is an online portal designed to facilitate the immediate hiring of IT contractors. It allows employers to look for software developers according to their needs and preferences. Through Company Bench, organizations can get an IT contractor on board within 24 hours. Along with helping companies hire developers, the portal allows them to deploy skilled resources for being hired by organizations in need.