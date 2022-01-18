Mayor Bowser and DC Health Launch COVID Centers

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced the opening of four new COVID Centers with four additional locations opening Monday, January 24. The COVID Centers represent the District’s long-term commitment to expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and testing opportunities by providing fixed locations with longer hours.

“Getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and wearing our masks is how we will get through this,” said Mayor Bowser. “With the COVID Centers, we are doubling down on our commitment to equity and accessibility and ensuring we have the systems in place to support a long-term response that can be dialed-up or down and quickly modified to meet our community’s needs.”

At the COVID Centers, individuals will have access to vaccinations, boosters, and take-home rapid antigen tests as well as a new walk-up testing opportunity which will allow residents to administer and register a PCR test themselves.

COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 7, and 8 will open today at 1:00 p.m. and stay open until 8:00 p.m. COVID Centers in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6 will open Monday, January 24. More information on the four sites opening next week will be shared later this week. All sites will be open six days a week, and sites will rotate off days so that on any day of the week multiple COVID Centers will be open across DC. The schedules for the four sites opening today are listed below.

Ward Address Schedule 1 800 Euclid Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 2 926 F Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 7 3925 Minnesota Avenue NE Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED

DC Health also reminds residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its recommendations for vaccines and booster shots. Boosters are now recommended and available for people 12 and older. If you are 12 or older and received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before August 18, 2021, you are now eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna booster. Anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before November 18, 2021, is eligible for their booster. And anyone 18 or older who is moderately or severely immunocompromised and received their third dose of Pfizer or Moderna before August 18, 2021, is also eligible to receive their booster.

There are four easy ways to get your vaccine or booster in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make at an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to getting vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.