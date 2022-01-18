Channelnomics Rounds Out Research Team With Appointment of Dr. John Spinda
Aims to expand and enhance research capabilities and content
John brings deep experience with advanced research methodologies and tools, along with a true scientist’s approach to fact-finding and problem-solving.”PORT WASHINGTON, NY, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channelnomics, the leading provider of business strategy and research for improving the performance of companies’ direct and indirect channels, is expanding its research capabilities with the appointment of Dr. John Spinda as its new research manager.
Spinda, who holds a doctorate in communication studies and a master’s degree in communication education and mass media technologies, will oversee research projects, data analytics methodologies, and the development of new research products at Channelnomics under Chris Gonsalves, chief research officer.
“Global channel businesses and go-to-market strategies are increasingly complex, requiring a new level of sophistication for the research we use to study them,” said Channelnomics' Gonsalves. “John brings deep experience with advanced research methodologies and tools, along with a true scientist's approach to fact-finding and problem-solving. He gives us new and powerful ways to do what Channelnomics does best — solve our clients' toughest challenges with data they can trust.”
An expert in both quantitative and qualitative research, Spinda comes to Channelnomics from academia. Most recently, he was an assistant professor in the Department of Communication at Clemson University, where he also served as the director of the sports communication program. Prior to that, he was a professor at Murray State University in the Department of Organizational Communication.
“I’m beyond excited to join the highly successful and talented Channelnomics team,” said Spinda. “In particular, I’m eager to further enhance our already-strong channel research program and assist in developing innovative research solutions for the challenges our clients will face in the channel moving forward.”
Spinda’s arrival at Channelnomics is part of a continuing expansion of research capabilities and services offered by the firm. In 2021, Channelnomics revamped and expanded Brainstorm, an on-demand research and consulting service that supports technology vendors around the world. Channelnomics produces independent and contract research that measures technology channel satisfaction, efficiency, and market forces.
