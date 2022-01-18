Nonprofit Leader Eileen Bagnall Named Arts Access Executive Director
Brings national profile and extensive experience to new role
I understand the importance and impact, both personally and professionally, of making the arts accessible. The opportunity to lead Arts Access is a great honor.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts Access, Inc. North Carolina is pleased to announce the selection of Eileen Bagnall as its new Executive Director. Bagnall most recently served as the Executive Director of ARTabilityAZ, and brings a passion for making arts accessible to her new role. She has an extensive career in arts administration having worked with professional theaters and managing performing arts centers. Bagnall graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts degree focused on Arts Management and Drama Theory. Bagnall currently serves on the VSA and Accessibility Advisory Board at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and will continue to represent Arts Access in that role.
— Eileen Bagnall
“After careful review of résumés and conversations with numerous talented candidates in a nationwide search, Eileen stood out as the person best positioned to lead the organization to take the next steps in its evolution,'' said Michelle Davis Petelinz, Arts Access Board President. “She is a seasoned nonprofit professional and energetic leader. Her collegial style, practical approach to problem solving, national profile, and experience working with organizations and individuals with disabilities will be vital assets as she guides Arts Access in its mission to make the arts accessible to all.”
Bagnall said, “I understand the importance and impact, both personally and professionally, of making the arts accessible. The opportunity to lead Arts Access is a great honor and I look forward to expanding our accessible programming throughout North Carolina.”
Bagnall will begin her post on January 24, 2022.
About Arts Access, Inc
Founded in 1984, Arts Access is North Carolina’s only nonprofit organization with the mission of making the arts accessible to people with disabilities. We believe that people of all abilities can learn through, participate in, and enjoy the arts. By bridging arts and disability, our programs and services work to educate arts providers and promote inclusive spaces and accessible opportunities for North Carolinians with disabilities.
For more information please visit: https://artsaccessinc.org
