Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,759 in the last 365 days.

New federal CDL training requirement taking effect Feb. 7

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is notifying current and future commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operators of the regulations related to a new federally mandated training program set to take effect Feb. 7, 2022. Beginning that day, all new commercial driver license (CDL) applicants and those applying for certain CDL upgrades must be listed in the federal Training Provider Registry as having completed an approved Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) program before being allowed to complete skills testing with the Missouri State Highway Patrol or a Missouri third-party tester and licensing with the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The ELDT regulations defined by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in 49 CFR 380 establish standardized, minimum training requirements for entry-level CMV operators in interstate and intrastate commerce who are applying for:

  • A Class A or Class B commercial driver license (CDL) for the first time;
  • A Class C CDL with Passenger, School Bus or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time;
  • An upgrade of their CDL (e.g., a Class B CDL holder seeking a Class A CDL); or
  • A hazardous materials (H), passenger (P), or school bus (S) endorsement for the first time.

 

The ELDT requirement is not retroactive. The requirements do not apply to individuals holding a valid CDL or an H, P, or S endorsement issued prior to Feb. 7, 2022. Additionally, individuals who obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) before the Feb. 7, 2022, compliance date are not subject to ELDT requirements as long as they obtain a CDL before the expiration date of the CLP.

The Missouri Department of Revenue issues between 17,000 – 22,000 new CDLs annually. Approximately 200 entities have already applied through the FMCSA to be certified providers and are listed in the Training Provider Registry.

 For additional details and information, please visit the following resources:

 

###

You just read:

New federal CDL training requirement taking effect Feb. 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.