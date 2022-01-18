Submit Release
AIR CEO Jo Ann Barefoot Named LendIt Fintech Woman of the Year Finalist

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIR, the Alliance for Innovative Regulation, announced today that CEO Jo Ann Barefoot is a finalist for LendIt’s Fintech Woman of the Year 2021. The Fintech Woman of the Year is awarded to the senior executive who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, integrity, performance and a commitment to fostering gender diversity both within her company and in the industry at large.

“It’s an honor to be named as a finalist for the LendIt Fintech Woman of the Year alongside such a remarkable group of women. I always look for ways to open doors for women in our field and encourage them to be bold, reach high, and take more risks,” says Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO and cofounder of AIR. “Advancing gender equity is a core focus area for AIR. I’m proud of our related work including the Women's Economic Empowerment TechSprint & Conference and excited for new global work on the horizon,” she continues.

This accolade comes on the heels of an award-winning year for Jo Ann and AIR. In 2021, Jo Ann was named to the Forbes list of 50 Over 50 out of 10,000 nominees and selected as Fintech Woman of the Year by Finovate. AIR was honored in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards out of more than 4,000 entries for an Accelerator project to advance fair finance globally.

“We are thrilled that Jo Ann is a finalist for this distinction because she constantly works to advance gender diversity, equality and inclusion at large. AIR’s workforce itself is a testament to this being over 60 percent female,” says Lexi Frazier, AIR chief of staff.

The 5th annual Industry Awards are a featured part of the LendIt Nexus Dealmakers conference, with the winner being announced during the year-end award ceremony on Feb. 8, 2022 in South Beach, Miami.

About AIR: AIR is a global nonprofit leveraging digital modernization to help build a financial system that serves everyone and produces widespread financial health. Founded by Jo Ann Barefoot and David Ehrich, AIR arms regulators with digital tools to counter technology risks and optimize financial services for the digital age.

