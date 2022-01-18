FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, January 17, 2022 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released the following statement about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

"Today's recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is just that – a recognition, not a celebration. It is a day to rededicate ourselves to continuing the work of Dr. King to push for passage of modern federal voting rights legislature to ensure all Americans have the same freedom to vote.

"Just as it did in 1965, and most recently in 2006, Congress needs to pass the Freedom to Vote Act to set minimum standards by which American elections will be held. We're proud of how well-run Maine elections are and that many of our practices are included in the federal legislation, but it shouldn't be easier to vote here than it is in Georgia, Iowa, or Texas.

"Dr. King deeply understood that the right to vote is foundational to all other rights, and all other fights for justice.

"On the weekend of what would have been Dr. King's 93rd birthday, we honor the wishes of his family not to celebrate this year until this legislation is passed."