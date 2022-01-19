Zelgor Games Announces a New Funding Round on Crowdfunding Platform StartEngine
Zelgor Welcomes Retail and Accredited Investors to Invest Alongside Their High Profile Investor Team, Including Tim Draper, Shawn Fanning, and Many More.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zelgor Games, an interactive entertainment and game studio, announced the launch of its latest Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine. Purchasing of Zelgor shares will be able to retail and accredited investors throughout the world.
Zelgor backers include the famous venture capitalist Tim Draper, the co-creator of Guitar Hero, the founders of napster, along with 1,400+ additional investors from their past two crowdfunding campaigns.
Zelgor’s StartEngine announcement comes after accomplishing several successful milestones, including:
• Completed a $500,000+ Crowdfunding Campaign on NetCapital, with over 1,400+ investors.
• Noobs in Space India Stability Test obtained 10,000+ downloads in a span of ten days.
• Winner of the Founders Live Prime Time pitch competition.
“We want supporting the Noobs to be available to as many people as possible,” says John Fanning Jr., Founder and CEO of Zelgor. “We’re fortunate enough to have over 1,400 people who have stepped up to back the Noobs so far, and we’re excited to open up that opportunity to a brand new community.”
Zelgor is looking to use their ridiculous alien characters, called Noobs, to invade the universe of mobile games and beyond. Video games have eclipsed TV and streaming as the most profitable sector of digital entertainment. Mobile games are the most prominent and fastest-growing sector of video games. Newzoo forecasts the mobile gaming market will generate $90.7 billion in consumer spending.
Funds received through this crowdfunding campaign will be used to launch their first game title, Noobs in Space, continue the development of their second title NoobTubes, and expand their development team.
To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit https://www.StartEngine.com/Zelgor.
About Zelgor:
Zelgor Games is an interactive entertainment company launching a unique media franchise called the Noobs: an army of outlandish aliens exploring the universe and disrupting the $150 Billion Global Games Industry.
Zelgor investors include the famous venture capitalist Tim Draper, co-creator of Guitar Hero, Kai Huang, and the founders of napster. The Zelgor team brings real-world experience building successful games like The Sims, Bioshock Infinite, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and more.
To learn more about Zelgor Games, visit https://www.Zelgor.com.
About StartEngine:
StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 500+ companies raise $500M+ from a community of over 600,000+ investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was launched in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.
StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal, or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.
