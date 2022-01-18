A Retrospective on FMI Membership

Jan 18, 2022

By: Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services

Most see spring as the season of renewal and rejuvenation. When it comes to the FMI membership program, we take on revitalization at the beginning of every calendar year in the heart of the winter season.

Now more than ever, food industry businesses need a reliable and strong voice, resources to educate their leaders and associates, and ways of connecting with other companies and professionals in the field managing the daily challenges of providing food to consumers within their communities.

Realignment

Over the past two years, FMI has synchronized all membership categories to a calendar year cycle (Jan. 1-Dec. 31) to improve our efficiency and effectiveness in delivering a high-quality membership experience for all member companies and institutions. This provides a greater level of consistency and regularity in member benefits and services.

Reactions

Of course, with any change in the membership model we need to check-in with members to get feedback and reactions to these adjustments. In early 2021, we conducted a membership satisfaction survey that was sent to nearly 19,000 members of all types. The survey received responses from almost 300 member companies. 97% of the respondents say they were satisfied with their membership in FMI. The major reasons they joined FMI was for industry research and insights and industry collaboration. They found the most value in FMI being the voice of the food industry and the timely issue updates and alerts they received.

A similar satisfaction survey is in the field right now, and your feedback about your membership experience in 2021 will inform the improvements made to the membership program in 2022 and beyond.

Results

In addition to the rave reviews members provided through the member satisfaction survey, there’s no greater proof of member satisfaction than a strong member retention rate. We’re proud to say that the retailer and wholesaler member retention rate in 2021 was 92%. This is well above the industry average 85% for trade associations.

Review

In 2021, members of FMI received help in digesting the information, navigating the industry shifts, and changing practices to keep driving their businesses forward through difficult times. The introduction of the new Newsletter Preference Center last fall allowed members to determine the type of information they receive and whether they want it daily, weekly, monthly or when it happens. Take a few moments to review your selections to make sure you’re receiving what you want when you want it.

Also in 2021, FMI completed a 10-part series of digital seminars on store operations and provided some virtual store tours to help improve business at the store level.

Response

When issues boiled to the surface, FMI was there to give voice to the industry’s positions whether at a local and state level or at the highest level of government. FMI was there when needing to explain issues around food prices and inflation, supply chain resiliency, and workforce challenges. When there needed to be a better understanding of the industry and these challenges, FMI stepped up to deliver the data and research to provide a clearer picture for all.

Relationships

The growth and expansion of product suppliers and service providers within FMI has provided greater opportunity for retail and wholesale members to strengthen the supply chain and fuel innovation in merchandising at the store level. Through a wide variety of communities like councils, forums, committees, and share groups, FMI provides a wealth of opportunities to engage with experts, colleagues, and counterparts across the industry.

Resolution

It’s not too late to make a new year’s resolution to re-engage and recommit to your FMI community to advance our essential industry forward. Head over to our membership page to renew your membership, join for the first time or get more information on membership benefits.