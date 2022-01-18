MaxVal and Baker McKenzie Partner to Extend Symphony IP Management System into Law Firms
The partnership will enable Baker McKenzie to increase internal efficiencies while providing next-generation service levels to its clientsLOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. (“MaxVal”), the leading end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Baker McKenzie, an AmLaw Top 5 law firm, to provide its clients with MaxVal’s next-generation IP management platform, Symphony.
Symphony is MaxVal’s flagship IP management system (IPMS) that provides advanced IP capabilities for many top corporate patent and trademark holders globally. Baker McKenzie will leverage Symphony to help run its IP business internally while providing its clients with next-generation IP management capabilities. Baker McKenzie chose MaxVal as a partner, after completing an exhaustive IP system market review, due to Symphony’s unique technological advantages and MaxVal’s history of unparalleled customer service.
The partnership helps advance Baker McKenzie’s global innovation strategy, known as Reinvent, which will fundamentally reimagine the technology used internally by its IP professionals, and in turn, by its well-known brand clients, bringing the best user experience and the latest automation and artificial intelligence to its IP practice.
Symphony, the culmination of MaxVal’s seventeen years of IP experience, currently delivers advanced IP capabilities to some of the world's most innovative corporations. Built on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, Symphony provides clients with industry-leading IP automation, workflow, document management, data services, annuity management, and security, among others. Baker McKenzie is partnering with MaxVal to extend Symphony to include next-generation law firm functionality, including advanced master data management for accommodating multiple engagement models, client-specific controls and workflow configurations, tight integration with billing and time-management systems, intuitive self-serve capabilities through dynamic forms, client-specific dashboards for Client and Partner access, configurable country law engine and process reminders, built-in analytics, and business intelligence to provide real-time insight, template and document repositories, world-class data access controls, and platform security,
Speaking about the joint-venture, Ben Allgrove, Partner and Chief Innovation Officer at Baker McKenzie, commented, "Our partnership with MaxVal is a core component of our Reinvent strategy. Combining the best technology, service design, legal talent, data, and our scale to reinvent global trademark portfolio management, and beyond. We want to partner with the best technology providers out there to re-imagine what great IP service looks like. MaxVal had an intrinsic understanding of Baker McKenzie’s goals, and with their history of working with some of the world’s leading IP innovators, we knew that we could succeed as partners to achieve our goals.”
Catherine Mennenga, General Counsel, Marketing and Brand Management at GE, said, “As GE continues our efforts to build a world that works, we need to ensure that our company’s trademarks are effectively cleared, protected, and enforced around the world. The system Baker McKenzie is developing with MaxVal will significantly help us with our Trademark Management, and we look forward to its rollout this year.”
D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal Group, Inc, added, “At MaxVal, we are constantly innovating to address our clients’ needs. When we interacted with Baker McKenzie's leadership team, we realized that we have similar goals and values. We are pleased by the recognition and cooperation from a top-tier law firm like Baker McKenzie as it is a testament to our vision to be the best solutions provider in the IP space. We are thrilled that this partnership will enhance Symphony and serve the needs of discerning law firms and their clients. ”
About MaxVal
MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its cutting-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email sales@maxval.com for more information.
About Baker McKenzie
Baker McKenzie helps clients overcome the challenges of competing in the global economy. We solve complex legal problems across borders and practice areas. Our unique culture, developed over 65 years, enables our 13,000 people to understand local markets and navigate multiple jurisdictions, working together as trusted colleagues and friends to instill confidence in our clients. (www.bakermckenzie.com)
Kurt Wedel
MaxVal Group, Inc.
+1 415-533-9078
email us here